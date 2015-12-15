FLIP Token (FLIX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FLIP Token (FLIX) on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FLIX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

FLIP Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138042_13f65201f454b9af_001full.jpg

As a global real estate development and operation platform, FLIP Platform utilizes the blockchain technology to enable transparent, fast, and efficient transactions in real estate brokerage, development and financing. Its native token FLIP Token (FLIX) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on September 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FLIP Platform

FLIP Platform is a product of Project FLIP, an enterprise by FLIP Corporation aimed at enabling global real estate developers and operators to create revenue by better responding to the changes surrounding real estate investment, advances brought on by blockchains and the metaverse, such as greater transparency of transactions, faster transactions, and a push for the sharing economy.

FLIP Corporation incorporates innovative digital technologies into real estate investment in creating platforms for real estate development, operation, and investment that can be accessed by global users, providing services including U.S. mainstream luxury property market consulting, successful asset operation, expert marketing of luxury properties, and expert risk analysis.

The platform converts value to NFT based on the real estate investment evaluation system and builds a diverse global real estate crowd-type REITs funding as one aspect of its ecosystem. In order to provide a direct transaction environment between users for real estate rights and value investment and to provide easy and convenient access to various real estate investment products, the main members of the foundation are members with high real estate transaction experience and practical competency, allowing the real estate investment pool market to be flexible.

In addition, the NFT market of real estate REITs is being expanded and developed to establish a brokerage system based on NFT with real estate value and competitiveness by creating a direct investment brokerage environment.

Designed for marketing both residential and commercial properties, FLIP Platform offers shared property services and enables property owners to manage their properties conveniently. It’s also developing a 3D metaverse where users can enjoy real and full-scale experience of properties.

About FLIX Token

FLIP Token (FLIX) is the native token of the FLIP Platform that can be used across all FLIP real estate solutions. Based on ERC-20, FLIX has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, 10% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% is provided for partner and council, 15% will be used for development, and the rest 40% is allocated for the ecosystem.

The FLIX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on September 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the FLIP Platform investment can easily buy and sell FLIX token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about FLIX Token:

Official Website: https://flipcorp.io

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138042