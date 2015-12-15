Fluree and ZettaLabs Announce Merger to Serve Enterprises Seeking Data-Centric Architecture and Legacy Data Infrastructure Modernization

ZettaLabs’ integration into Fluree creates an enhanced company of more than 50 employees strong, where ZettaLabs co-founder and CEO Eliud Polanco becomes Fluree president

The merger yields a new Fluree product: Fluree Sense, which uses AI and machine learning to integrate, migrate and transform legacy data from disparate sources into one authoritative source of truth

Fluree Sense will enable existing Fluree customers to easily automate migration into their Fluree database infrastructure, and existing ZettaLabs customers will now be able to onboard their data into Fluree’s data platform for analytical or operational applications

The merger allows Fluree to broaden its suite of products and capabilities for enterprises seeking to eliminate data silos and consolidate data governance, master data management, and data quality into a fully-integrated modern data infrastructure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Application—Fluree, a company headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has developed a distributed ledger graph database platform, and New Jersey-based ZettaLabs, a business that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to prepare raw data for analytics use, today announced the merger of the two companies.

The combination of Fluree and ZettaLabs will enable Fluree to expand its offerings beyond its established expertise of working with “green-field,” new data-centric initiatives that encompass bleeding-edge innovation. With ZettaLabs now part of Fluree, the company possesses the prowess to tackle enterprise legacy data architectures and take the first steps toward modernization. All ZettaLabs employees will integrate into the Fluree ecosystem, bringing Fluree’s total headcount to 50.

“At Fluree, we are building the data infrastructure for the future,” said Brian Platz, Fluree co-founder and CEO. “While many of our customers enjoy the unique benefits of our semantic graph distributed ledger database technology, we recognize that organizations first need a way out of their entrenched silos in order to build their end-goal infrastructures. Dealing with legacy infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges for modern businesses, but nearly 74% of organizations are failing to complete legacy data migration projects today due to inefficient tooling and a lack of interoperability. By adding the ZettaLabs team and product suite to our own, Fluree is poised to help organizations on their data infrastructure transformation journeys by uniquely addressing all major aspects of migration and integration: security, governance and semantic interoperability.”

ZettaSense has been rebranded as Fluree Sense. The data pipeline that uses AI and machine learning, as well as ontologies, to normalize, cleanse and harmonize data from disparate data sources that need to be integrated in a way that eliminates any requirement for additional data governance, master data management or data quality software. Fluree Sense makes data in existing legacy databases, data warehouses and data lakes ready for downstream enterprise consumption and sharing, whether in analytic repositories like Snowflake or Databricks, or Fluree’s immutable knowledge graph database.

“We developed our flagship product, ZettaSense, to ingest, classify, resolve and cleanse big data coming from a variety of sources,” said Eliud Polanco, co-founder and CEO of ZettaLabs, who will become Fluree’s president. “The problem is that the underlying data technical architecture — with multiple operational data stores, warehouses and lakes, now spreading out across multiple clouds — is continuing to grow in complexity. Now with Fluree, our shared customer base and any new customers can evolve to a modern and elegant data-centric infrastructure that will allow them to more efficiently and effectively share cleansed data both inside and outside its organizational borders.”

The merger, the first in Fluree’s history, makes Fluree a go-to company for roughly 90% of businesses hindered by legacy infrastructure and database systems that do not have the toolset or talent to undergo an effective transformation. It also augments Fluree’s customer base, which now includes large, enterprise financial-services customers.

Use cases for Fluree Sense include:

Legacy data migrations that cleanse and harmonize data from multiple sources to enable migration from a legacy enterprise business platform to a target digital platform;

Customer data integrations that integrate customer, account, product and transaction data from across multiple data sources into a single golden 360-degree customer record;

Consent management that enables active customer consent and control of how data is shared across products, regions and business functions within an organization; and,

that enables active customer consent and control of how data is shared across products, regions and business functions within an organization; and, Cross-border data residency that allows secure sharing of information across borders adhering to the various national data-privacy regulations using multi-party computation.

“We don’t have a lack of data today — we have a lack of high-quality data,” said Peter Serenita, retired Chief Data Officer and current chairman of the New York City-headquartered nonprofit organization Enterprise Data Management Council. “This is why it is essential for enterprises to take a data-centric approach to their modernization initiatives in order to truly transform their legacy infrastructure and eliminate their data silos for good. Joining forces with the ZettaLabs team and product will allow Fluree to continue its mission of turning big data into better data for sustainable business outcomes.”

While Fluree currently serves the existing enterprise data management market as an innovative database solution, it is mostly for new data projects that have identified a specific requirement for data trust, integrity, sharing or security. The merger with ZettaLabs enables Fluree to provide value to all enterprise data teams looking to get a handle on their legacy infrastructure and modernize their platforms to satisfy increasingly complex business goals. Fluree now has a full spectrum of data management capabilities for organizations — from the first step of integrating and migrating legacy system data infrastructure with ZettaLabs’ technology to building modernized operational and analytical data infrastructure atop Fluree’s database system.

“Fluree’s merger with ZettaLabs is directly in line with Fluree’s vision to deliver data-centric capabilities to modernize enterprise data abilities,” said Dan Malven, managing director of 4490 Ventures, a Madison-based venture capital firm and Fluree lead investor. “Enterprises seeking data-centric architectures now not only have a landing place with Fluree’s core ledger graph database technology, but also now a starting point for their legacy infrastructure to onboard their data management into data centricity.”

About Fluree

Co-founded in 2016 by CEO Brian Platz and Executive Chairman Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its data management platform. It guarantees data integrity, facilitates secure data sharing and powers data-driven insights. The Fluree platform organizes blockchain-secured data in a scalable semantic graph database — establishing a foundational layer of trusted data for connected and secure data ecosystems. The company’s foundation is a set of W3C semantic web standards that facilitate trusted data interoperability. Fluree currently employs 50. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

