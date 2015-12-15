Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Precision Oncology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Precision Oncology Conference, which will be held virtually on October 3rd, 2022. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® Platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Fireside chat date and time: Monday, October 3rd, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will remain available for up to 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary and scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

