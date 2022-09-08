G1 Therapeutics to Participate Virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that Jack Bailey, G1’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the executive team will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The fireside chat with G1 will be available at 7:00AM ET on September 12, 2022. The webcast and replay of this event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

[email protected]therapeutics.com