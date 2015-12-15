Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Report 2022: A $20+ Billion Market by 2027 – Growing Technological Advancements with AI, IoT, Last-mile and Contactless Deliveries – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market (2022-2027) by Mode of Transport, Deployment Mode, Function, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market is estimated to be USD 6.98 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies’ recent development and competitive scenario.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry

Need for Transparent and Rigid Re-Liability Requirements in Transportation

Increasing Adoption of SaaS and Cloud-Based Technology

Increasing Globalization and Free Trade Agreements

Restraints

High Investment Cost

Lack of Uniform Governance Standards in the Fragmented Logistics Industry

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements – AI, IoT, Last-mile and Contactless Deliveries

Increasing Awareness of Digital Freight Matching

The Rise of DTC E-Commerce

Challenges

Growing Concerns for Data Security

Requirement of Skilled Personnel

Company Profiles

Andalin

Alinnza Trading London Ltd

Barrington Freight Ltd

Cargonet

Descartes Kontainers (Descartes Systems Group Inc)

Deutsche Post Ag

Dimerco

DiLX (A Gateway Group Company)

Ezyhaul

Flexport, Inc.

FPF Global Limited

Forto Logistics Gmbh & Co.

Freightwalla

HAVI Group

Icontainers

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Ligentia Group

Nowports

R Turner Haulage Ltd

Saloodo! GmbH

Sealand -A Maersk Company

SEND

Shippio, Inc

Shipsy

Shypple

Softlink

Sinotrans Japan Co.,Ltd.

Turvo Inc.

Twill( Maersk)

Uber Freight LLC

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

Zencargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61e98p

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900