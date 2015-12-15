Global Ed-Tech Leader Releases Moodle Workplace 4.0 And A New User Experience In Its Enterprise LMS

Perth, Australia: Today, Moodle announced the release of Moodle Workplace 4.0 and an improved user experience in its customizable enterprise learning management platform.

Emilio Lozano, Head of Workplace Solutions said, “Moodle Workplace is built on top of Moodle LMS, giving Moodle Workplace unique advantages as a platform to develop, upskill and reskill employees. In this release, we have benefited from the discovery and consultation process with the Moodle community that informed the improvements in Moodle LMS 4.0. As well as providing a better user experience, we have used the enhancements to further evolve our workplace learning tools, including rigorous testing with our end-users. In an increasingly competitive environment where learning and development is a key driver of performance and talent retention, I’m very excited about the benefits this release will provide to the L&D sector.”



The new Moodle Workplace 4.0 interface is fresh and intuitive with tabbed navigation.

Learning is prioritised through a personalised Dashboard

The Dashboard in Moodle Workplace 4.0 is simplified to display learners’ current enrolments plus a section for new available courses. Learners can see completion status at a glance, and when a learner completes a course, further courses unlocked as part of a learning path or program will appear in the “New available courses” section.

Easily navigate learning content with My Courses

There’s a new addition to the menu called “My Courses”. My Courses is a stand-alone dedicated page that summarises all the learning assigned to an employee in a learning hub, including enrolled, available or past courses.

Managers can create learning journeys for their staff by combining different courses into learning programs and learning paths. All programs, courses and course subsets are linked so that managers and employees can easily navigate within and between learning programs and courses.

Manage team performance and development

In Moodle Workplace 4.0, a new page called “My Teams” provides managers or department leads visibility into team members, including tracking employee roles, learning path progress, course completion status and certifications. Managers can generate individual or team reports obtaining insight into individual or team performance and learning program effectiveness.

Automate onboarding and streamline compliance training

The user experience improvements in Moodle Workplace 4.0 make it easier for managers to create tailored training pathways and onboard employees by automatically assigning learning and granting competencies to individuals or teams based on tailored or dynamic rules.

With automation, managers can turn learning programs into certifications to streamline compliance training or meet legislation requirements. Managers can also schedule a ‘recertification’ which can be the same Program or a different one.

Improve program efficiency by centrally managing multiple learning platforms within a single LMS site

Through multi-tenancy, Moodle Workplace 4.0 makes it straightforward for administrators and managers to support different learning audiences by creating an ecosystem of individual learning environments in a single LMS site. Each tenant can have its own look and feel, user membership, administrators, and content, and Moodle Workplace also supports content sharing across tenants.

Evaluate the impact of learning and make informed decisions

In Moodle Workplace 4.0, report builder now allows managers to build custom reports for audiences in a drag-and-drop interface with instant preview. Data insights help managers adapt and improve learning programs to drive better employee performance.

Build a seamless learning ecosystem with single sign-on and integrations

Moodle Workplace 4.0 integrates seamlessly with a wide variety of software, including HR systems and content repositories, so that L&D departments can build an ecosystem that supports their organisation.

The streamlined sign-in accommodates Single Sign-On with support a wide range of standard single sign-on providers (Google, Microsoft, Facebook) and also custom authentication plugins.

Boost employee engagement with rich and engaging learning experiences

Moodle Workplace 4.0 goes beyond the basic content features of most enterprise learning management systems. Courses are rich with activities requiring learners to actively engage with the learning content and each other in various modalities. New enhancements include BigBlueButton, the web conferencing and virtual classroom, and Appointment Booking, which allows managers to schedule group sessions or 1:1 meetings.

Contribution to open source Moodle LMS

The enhanced tools and features created for workplace learning in Moodle Workplace directly benefit the Moodle community and Moodle LMS as open source code and features. This relationship contributes to Moodle’s sustainability and allows us to continue on our journey to enable quality education in all corners of the globe, and our mission to empower educators to improve our world.

Find out more about Moodle Workplace 4.0 or please contact us.Watch the Moodle Workplace 4.0 video.