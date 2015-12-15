Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia Aligns with the G20 Spirit to Recover Together, Recover Stronger – “Time for Travel & Tourism” (TTT)

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022) – In the stream of the G20 meeting, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia and the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) partner to host the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia.

Opening Ceremony of Global Tourism Forum Leaders’ Summit Asia 2021

Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia, under the theme “Time for Travel and Tourism – from Words to Actions”, will take place on 17-18th November at Movenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran in Bali, Indonesia and will be held under the High Patronage and participation of HE Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia is Asia Pacific’s largest tourism high level event bringing together over 400 public and private sector experts, CEOs, government representatives, and regional leaders to network and discuss the future trends reshaping travel across hospitality, technology, aviation, destinations, and online booking in Asia- Pacific and beyond.

The Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia’s main aim is to define, together with high level speakers, a new era for travel tourism and transform the sector by leveraging its impact on destinations, building more resilient communities and businesses through innovation, digitalization, sustainability, and partnerships.

H.E. Sandiago Uno – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Republic of Indonesia

Main topics under discussion:

– Mobility and connectivity

– MICE & Business travel

– Workforce – Jobs, Skills, and Education

– New Travel demands & Destination promotion

– Women and Youth Empowerment

– Digital Transformation

– Climate, Circular Economy & Community value

– New Investment models in tourism

– Luxury, wellness, and well-being travel

Bulut BAĞCI – President of World Tourism Forum Institute

Organizers

World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI)

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia

Indonesia Tourism Forum (ITF)

Contact

World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI)

Ms. Hanni Tran

Email: [email protected]

Websites: https://worldtourismforum.net II https://www.globaltourismforum.org

