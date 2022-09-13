GoTo Enhances Partner Program to Further Elevate Partner Relationships with Essential Resources for SMBs

GoTo Partner Network now includes GoTo Resolve for MSPs and a first-to-market Partner Concierge Program

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced major updates to its GoTo Partner Network, including a new GoTo Resolve offering designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as well as streamlined sales and demand generation support for all partners with its new Partner Concierge Program. The offerings were designed specifically to address channel partners’ most pressing challenges, empowering organizations to streamline setup and day-to-day operations, grow their business, and securely serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

IT Support and Management Designed for Managed Service Providers

GoTo Resolve for MSPs allows Managed Service Providers to meet the evolving needs of today’s SMBs with frictionless, fast, and flexible support, without the hefty price tag. The solution provides MSP-specific account administration and reporting features, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations, and modern Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities, all with GoTo’s best-in-class remote support tools to easily support and troubleshoot clients’ IT assets. GoTo Resolve for MSPs is also backed up by a first-of-its-kind zero trust security architecture within an RMM solution, safeguarding MSPs and their customers from increasingly prevalent software supply chain attacks.

“We are excited to enable MSPs in the GoTo Resolve platform today not just as another vendor but a strategic business partner,” said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo. “We designed the specialized offering based on feedback from our MSP partners, providing them with all the tools they need to simplify workloads and streamline the support experience for customers. This will be a huge vector of growth for us in the coming years and we are eager to bring some much-needed functionality and support to the market.”

Key features of the new offering include:

Remote Monitoring & Management to access, control, and troubleshoot device, network, and infrastructure issues across iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS systems.

to access, control, and troubleshoot device, network, and infrastructure issues across iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS systems. Multi-Tenancy Administration enables the separation of managed clients into distinct accounts, while allowing cross-account management through the GoTo Admin partner portal.

enables the separation of managed clients into distinct accounts, while allowing cross-account management through the GoTo Admin partner portal. Professional Services Automation Integrations with industry-leading Datto Autotask and ConnectWise Manage solutions to streamline setup and user provisioning.

with industry-leading Datto Autotask and ConnectWise Manage solutions to streamline setup and user provisioning. Endpoint Protection Software allows MSPs to provide an additional layer of security and added value to their clients, with an integration with a leading cybersecurity software provider available soon.

allows MSPs to provide an additional layer of security and added value to their clients, with an integration with a leading cybersecurity software provider available soon. Configurable Reporting enables managers to view clients’ assets, health, performance, and customer networks individually or grouped by category to understand trends and proactively mitigate potential issues.

“As a company that prides itself on offering managed IT services that help businesses save time and money, GoTo Resolve has really helped us deliver on that promise at a greater rate,” said Mark Darrah, Owner of Nationwide IT Consultancy. “GoTo Resolve has allowed our small but mighty team of agents to provide a variety of support – from powerful proactive support like task automation to simple, fast remote control – for our customers with ease. And the GoTo team continues to quickly add more and more functionality so we can continue to provide more value to our customers and grow our business. This has been a great partnership to date and we’re very excited by the future with GoTo Resolve.”

To learn more about GoTo Resolve for MSPs and sign up for early access, visit www.goto.com/it-management/resolve/msp

First to Market, White Glove Digital Marketing Treatment for Partners

To further elevate the partner experience, the GoTo Partner Network will be launching a new Partner Concierge Program providing additional investment and resources to drive higher demand generation and sales for all partner organizations. This program, the only one of its kind, offers tailored digital marketing campaigns, co-branded and targeted based on a partner’s unique audience, maximizing visibility with prospective customers and bringing in new qualified leads. Members are also supported by a dedicated Partner Concierge resource at GoTo to optimize planning, execution, and administration across the campaign.

“GoTo’s Partner Concierge Program felt like it was built just for us,” said Jerry Goldman, Chief Executive Officer at Select Communications. “They designed, managed, and ran the entire marketing campaign tailored to our ideal customer groups, and we quickly saw a jump in qualified leads coming into our sales pipeline. At a time when our own marketing resources and budget were significantly constrained, GoTo’s Partner Concierge Program allowed us to focus on other priorities without sacrificing customer growth or revenue opportunities.”

GoTo Partner Network members can speak with their Partner Manager to learn more about participating in the Partner Concierge Program.

About GoTo:

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo’s portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and more, powers nearly 800K customers’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what’s most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

