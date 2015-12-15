GoTo Launches Co-browse to Simplify and Improve Customer Experience and Support

GoTo’s contact center offering enables agents to better assist customers through further unification of GoTo communications and support tools

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced the launch of Co-browse within GoTo Contact Center. This feature gives agents the ability to collaboratively securely assist their customers within their web browser so agents are more efficient, and customers get more effective help from a single communications and support solution. Today’s announcement further enhances GoTo’s mission to offer a simplified, consolidated tech stack of both communications and support technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in one unified application.

“Making it as simple as possible for agents to help customers is a key pillar of a successful cloud contact center solution. Having heard from our customers that they saw a gap in the agent and customer relationship, we were uniquely positioned to bring our Co-browse technology into our CCaaS offering to better assist in form fills, troubleshooting, and problem-solving,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, GoTo. “Co-browsing has long been a feature GoTo has offered in our remote support solutions, and this launch is another way we continue to integrate the best of our technology into a single solution, enabling customers to eliminate the need for multiple tools.”

By integrating co-browsing into GoTo Contact Center, our customers will benefit from:

All-in-one unified experience: Built directly into GoTo Contact Center, Co-browse reduces tool fatigue and context switching for both employees and customers.

Built directly into GoTo Contact Center, Co-browse reduces tool fatigue and context switching for both employees and customers. Secure access with a simple click: Co-browse is uniquely architected for the most secure co-browsing experience. Data masking, button blocking, and industry-leading encryption is built in to give customers peace of mind.

Co-browse is uniquely architected for the most secure co-browsing experience. Data masking, button blocking, and industry-leading encryption is built in to give customers peace of mind. Easy execution across any channel: Activate Co-browse instantly while agents chat with customers through webchat, social media, or SMS. Co-browse on any browser and device.

Activate Co-browse instantly while agents chat with customers through webchat, social media, or SMS. Co-browse on any browser and device. Show them, don’t tell them: Walk customers through online application forms, navigate their ecommerce purchase or direct them on how to use an app or product feature.

“Countless businesses have come to us looking for a simple yet effective mode of communication. The addition of Co-browse within the GoTo Connect platform further cements GoTo as the one-stop-shop solution for both communications and customer support for small and medium-sized businesses,” says Dustin Riedel of Adler Advisors, a long-term partner of GoTo. “By enabling our customers’ agents to meet customers’ needs through features like co-browsing, it saves time, builds trust, and enhances the overall customer experience for businesses’ end users.”

As businesses overwhelmingly look to consolidate their tech stack, GoTo has enabled co-browsing from within the GoTo application, offering a consolidated solution for businesses to fully serve their customers all in one place and one application. This feature was added after listening to the direct feedback of SMBs, so businesses don’t need to choose between effective and affordable. By enabling co-browsing within GoTo Contact Center, GoTo is further delivering on the company’s promise to help businesses of all sizes succeed from anywhere.

“Occasionally, clients may need to navigate one of our online forms prior to an appointment or need assistance ordering on our online pharmacy for the first time. So, it is nice that the staff can assist them with co-browsing if needed. Before, we would have to try to walk them through it over the phone, refer them directly to tech support with another company, or have them physically come in so we could help them on their cell phones – all of which are very inconvenient options.” – Sarah Messner, Practice Manager at Lifetime Pet Centers

Co-browse is now available for all GoTo Contact Center customers. For additional details and the latest ways to connect and support your employees and customers, please visit https://www.goto.com/ucaas/contact-center.

About GoTo

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo’s portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue and more, powers nearly 800K customers’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what’s most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

