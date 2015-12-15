Gradiant Awarded Over $30M in September for New Contracts to Serve the World’s Essential Industries

Industrial clients around the world are using Gradiant’s full-technology stack to bring sustainability into their supply chain

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gradiant, a global water solutions provider, announced a slate of contract awards totaling more than $30 million. The awards are for unique clients in seven contracts secured in September alone for multi-national corporations (headquartered) in semiconductors (Singapore), industrial protective equipment (Australia), food & beverage (Belgium and United States), pharmaceuticals (India), and infrastructure (Australia). Gradiant will deploy a range of solutions in advanced water and wastewater to enable these industrial clients to meet sustainability goals, reduce operational costs, and ensure business continuity.

Gradiant will design-build an ultrapure water and wastewater treatment facility for a new semiconductor fab in Singapore. The project will be delivered on an accelerated schedule to allow chip manufacturing to commence in early 2023. The project incorporates RO Infinity™ for ultrapure water and Gradiant’s Selective Contaminant Extraction™ to treat complex and segregated waste streams to achieve over 80% recovery. The industry average for Singapore’s wafer fabrication plants is a recycling rate of 43%.

The second project is for a leading manufacturer of industrial protective equipment. The project is located at a greenfield site in India, where Gradiant will deliver an effluent treatment and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) waste minimization system. The plant will feature Gradiant’s Carrier Gas Extraction™ (CGE™) for ZLD and SmartOps™ for AI-powered asset performance optimization, and a membrane biological reactor (MBR) for advanced wastewater treatment. In addition to the engineering and supply of the systems, Gradiant will provide extensive operator training at the customer’s site before the plant is placed online in Q3 2023.

“We are proud that a growing range of customers around the world are adopting Gradiant’s solutions to improve the operational and cost efficiencies of their facilities and reduce their carbon and water footprints,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “These project awards demonstrate the compelling value proposition of Gradiant’s full-technology stack. We continue to grow by delivering complete solutions for an increasingly diverse, high-quality mix of industrial applications.”

Gradiant was also awarded contracts for:

Water treatment at a brewery in Africa for a Fortune 500 food & beverage client

Water treatment at a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Malaysia for a public-listed client

Wastewater treatment and high-rate organics removal at a food ingredient manufacturing site in Malaysia for a public-listed client

Two wastewater treatment projects for large infrastructure projects by New South Wales (Australia) government agencies

“By partnering with Gradiant, industrial clients around the world can bring sustainability into their operations and supply chain,” said Govind Alagappan, President of Global Operations of Gradiant. “We are focused on treating, optimizing, and managing all things water. Gradiant will endeavor to help industries around the world to make people’s lives safer, healthier, and better.”

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients’ mission-critical operations in the world’s essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world’s increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 450 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

