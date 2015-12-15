Graham Corporation to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

BATAVIA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The Graham presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.grahamcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

Contacts

Christopher J. Thome

Vice President – Finance and CFO

Phone: (585) 343-2216

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: (716) 843-3908

[email protected]

Related Stories

SEA Solar & Energy Storage Leaders to Gather in Thailand Later Next Month

Two out of Four Australian Employees Are Burned Out at Their Current Jobs, According to UserTesting Survey

Akero Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

MediciNova Receives Issue Notification for a New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

Symbee Launches Two New Expedited Avaya Migration Offerings to Allow Companies to Mitigate the Risks Associated With Recent Events.

You may have missed

SEA Solar & Energy Storage Leaders to Gather in Thailand Later Next Month

Two out of Four Australian Employees Are Burned Out at Their Current Jobs, According to UserTesting Survey

Akero Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

MediciNova Receives Issue Notification for a New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

error: Content is protected !!