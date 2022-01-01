Grand Hyatt Kuwait Celebrates Official Opening

The iconic opening marks the first Grand Hyatt in Kuwait

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait – the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country. The 302-room luxury hotel is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes. Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the second Hyatt branded hotel in Kuwait, the sixth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, and the twenty-ninth Hyatt branded hotel in the region, all of which participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, the iconic hotel is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country’s cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.





“Grand Hyatt Kuwait offers global travelers superior hospitality services against a backdrop of majestic architectural design coupled with world-class culinary, leisure and entertainment experiences under one roof; a truly distinctive proposition,” said Federico Mantoani, general manager at Grand Hyatt Kuwait. “We are thrilled to open the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Kuwait, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking a memorable experience from this magnificent destination.”

Grand Hyatt Kuwait represents a new era of progression and innovation in luxury tied to the government’s Vision 2035, which aims to boost tourism through innovative and sustained investment in hospitality infrastructure. Offering business travelers, leisure guests and locals a superlative selection of world-class culinary and leisure experiences the hotel features four unique restaurants, a fitness center, a premium spa and a variety of elegant event spaces.

Prime Location

In addition to being centrally situated in the heart of the 360 Mall extension, the hotel also conveniently connects to one of the country’s premier event venues, The Arena Kuwait, which features 38,750 square feet (3,600 square meters) of state-of-the-art indoor multifunctional spaces. Situated adjacent to the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, owned by the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, the hotel welcomes guests to a world of entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Guestrooms

The property features 302 contemporary guestrooms and suites, including 192 Grand Rooms, 47 Grand Club Rooms, 34 Grand Club Suites with breathtaking views, 23 guestrooms and suites uniquely designed with private landscaped garden terraces, and eight Junior Suites. Grand Hyatt Kuwait’s elegantly designed rooms feature signature wooden parquet flooring, large-scale contemporary artwork, marble in the restrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and thoughtfully planned dressing spaces.

The luxurious and expansive 2,798-square-foot (260-square-meter) Presidential Suite, with private elevator access, provides guests with an exclusive arrival experience. Located on the highest floor, the lavish suite offers extraordinary views of the Kuwait skyline with two bedrooms and three ultra-spacious living areas.

Design

Inspired by the country’s legacy of sailing, dhow building and pearl diving, Grand Hyatt Kuwait pays homage to the country’s iconic location and traditions, while presenting contemporary aesthetics to create a captivating setting for guests. The hotel seeks to set itself apart through its meticulously designed touchpoints and immersive spaces, such as the lobby which invites guests into a captivating space upon arrival. The perimeter of the lobby is swathed in weightless white drapery, while the center of the lobby is anchored by a serene marble water-like feature holding a majestic equine sculpture at the center. The plush interior of the lobby lounge is accentuated by wall panels clad in white geometric patterns, while orbital shapes in the form of an oversized mobile sculpture rounds off the double volume aesthetics. Through a bespoke collection of luxury furnishings, a distinguished feeling of grandeur is established across every touchpoint of the guest experience.

Dining

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is well positioned as a culinary destination in itself, housing an eclectic array of gastronomic concepts and featuring a selection of contemporary Arabian, European and Asian-infused cuisines.

Liberté , a modern brasserie rooted in classicism, but reimagined through innovation; where the food is ingeniously brought to life through culinary creativity and conveyed with a sense of fresh and spirited feminine energy.

, a modern brasserie rooted in classicism, but reimagined through innovation; where the food is ingeniously brought to life through culinary creativity and conveyed with a sense of fresh and spirited feminine energy. ’Stambul , a Turkish lifestyle-dining venue celebrating the famed influences of Ottoman cuisine, where classic dishes are reinterpreted and delivered spontaneously and theatrically.

, a Turkish lifestyle-dining venue celebrating the famed influences of Ottoman cuisine, where classic dishes are reinterpreted and delivered spontaneously and theatrically. MEI LI , a fine dining Pan-Asian restaurant where the food provides the narrative for an explorative journey through the Imperial Palaces of old Beijing, serving Far Eastern recipes inspired by the most popular dishes served over centuries.

, a fine dining Pan-Asian restaurant where the food provides the narrative for an explorative journey through the Imperial Palaces of old Beijing, serving Far Eastern recipes inspired by the most popular dishes served over centuries. Saheel Lounge, a distinctive lobby lounge ideal for socializing in a casual yet refined setting. A tone-setting experience enriched with breathtaking works of art.

Meetings

Grand Hyatt Kuwait encapsulates several elegant and timeless multi-faceted event venues, each dynamically configured to make every occasion an unforgettable one – as exceptional as the location itself. The hotel boasts 30,000 square feet (2,800 square meters) of meeting space across eight venues, including a striking Grand Ballroom designed for weddings, conferences, grand galas and cocktail receptions, with a hosting capacity of up to 1,560 guests. A team of talented event planners and banqueting services are available to assist with every bespoke occasion.

Wellbeing

The tranquil Noor Spa is curated as a journey of rejuvenating therapies and treatments that embody a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness. Offering a luxurious and relaxed setting with six treatment rooms, Noor Spa treats guests to indulgent skincare and body treatments, with well-known revitalizing products from Barcelona and Paris.

For more information about the property, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/kuwait/grand-hyatt-kuwait/

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is participating in the World of Hyatt’s new hotel bonus offer, giving members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at the property until November 15, 2022. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers, including the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys. With the global World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion, members can earn double points on qualifying stays of two (2) or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels around the world. World of Hyatt members can register for Bonus Journeys before November 15, 2022, and earn double points on stays completed between September 15 and December 20, 2022. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, which are joining World of Hyatt in phases and include Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

World of Hyatt Bonus Journey Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel’s offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel’s offer period. For each hotel’s offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel’s offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An “Eligible Rate” and “Ineligible Rate” are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2020 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved. The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (“ALG”), including the related incurrence of material additional indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of ALG as rapidly or to the extent anticipated, including successful integration of the ALG business; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of recovery following the pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; the short and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, and the impact of actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response, on global and regional economies, travel limitations or bans, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the broad distribution and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, wide acceptance by the general population of such vaccines, and the availability, use, and effectiveness of COVID-19 testing, including at-home testing kits; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chloe Duncan



Hyatt, Director of Communications – Middle East & Africa



[email protected]

+971 56 411 3679



Andrea Wubben



Q Communications – Dubai, United Arab Emirates



[email protected]

+ 971 52 360 3125