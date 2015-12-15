Grant Thornton revenues reach $2.3 billion in FY 2022

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, today announced record revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 ― a growth rate of almost 17 percent over the preceding fiscal year.

“Our FY 2022 revenues demonstrate how effectively we’re delivering against our firm’s purpose: to make business more personal and build trust into every result,” said Seth Siegel, CEO at Grant Thornton. “Not only are we providing clients with high-quality solutions and a peerless experience across our Audit, Tax and Advisory service lines, but we’re doing it by supporting and caring for our people ― enabling record-setting business performance in the process.”

New leaders, new innovations

Grant Thornton saw a number of significant developments in FY 2022. The firm’s Partnership Board named Seth Siegel to be its next CEO, a position Siegel assumed on August 1, 2022. The firm also named several other leaders to key roles, including Kevin Zubor as chief financial officer and a group of new office managing partners in cities such as Boston, Cleveland and Tulsa.

The firm continued its ongoing focus on quality and innovation by introducing qm.x, a cloud-enabled application that facilitates accounting firms’ efforts to implement new international quality guidelines such as ISQM 1. Further, Grant Thornton received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for innovations related to its proprietary Whole Ledger Analytics system.

Supporting people and communities

In FY 2022, Grant Thornton maintained what it calls a compassionate and comprehensive approach to creating a post-pandemic workplace. For example, it rolled out enhanced benefits, including several geared toward mental wellness and workplace flexibility. The firm also absorbed employee premium increases associated with its medical health plans. Further, Grant Thornton gave its professionals more time off through extended holiday weekends and half-day Fridays in the summer.

Grant Thornton’s focus on creating a people-centric workplace garnered the firm several awards in FY 2022: It achieved a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality — and it notched a top score on the Disability Equality Index. It also landed on Seramount’s list of ‘100 Best Companies’ for working parents.

Additionally, Grant Thornton continued to support and invest in the broader community through its Purple Paladin program, which helps emerging nonprofit organizations grow and thrive. In FY 2022, Grant Thornton named four new nonprofits to the program: Free Mom Hugs, WeaveTales, Warrior Reunion Foundation and Go Team Therapy Dogs.

The firm also demonstrated its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance efforts by committing to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and by issuing reports on sustainability and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Grant Thornton’s efforts in FY 2022 helped it achieve Gold status from EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest providers of business-sustainability ratings.

Providing insights for clients and the market

Finally, Grant Thornton rolled out a range of research and reports in FY 2022 to help clients and the market thrive in today’s tumultuous business environment. For example, it released regular surveys gauging CFO optimism and the state of work in America, as well as research covering issues ranging from tax strategies to ESG fraud.

“Moving forward in FY 2023 and beyond, our firm will continue to find novel ways to serve our clients and go beyond what’s expected,” concluded Siegel. “Our ongoing success ultimately comes down to our dedicated people who continuously rise to new heights across our entire firm.”

About Grant Thornton LLP



Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2022, and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.

