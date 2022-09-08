Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Juniper Networks One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™

Juniper recognized among Fortune rankings as one of the best companies to work for in America

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been honored by Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means that Juniper is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 151,000 current employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the tech industry. In that survey, 89% of Juniper’s employees said Juniper is a great place to work. This number is 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our employees are the heart of our culture and they are the talent who make Juniper a great place to work each and every day,” said Eva Andres, CHRO, Juniper Networks. “Achieving recognition as a best workplace in technology is a direct result of our employees’ passion and dedication to not only the business momentum but also to one another. We celebrate with them and also thank them for earning this top honor.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology.”

