Great Speech Develops Artificial Intelligence Platform to Refine Matching Process Between Patients and Most Qualified Speech Therapist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Speech, a pioneer and leader in virtual speech therapy, today announces patient matching Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to optimize pairing patients with the most qualified speech therapists in our network for a patient’s specific condition. The AI technology considers multiple data points to create the best-indicated therapy/patient care partnership to provide more specialized care, more focused therapy and faster results in a shorter timeframe.

“We take pride in our ability to match each patient to the most qualified therapist with expertise in that specific diagnosis,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech. “Drawing on our extensive network of more than 200 licensed speech therapists in 45 states, our technology identifies the therapist who has relevant specialty training, experience and distinct strengths to provide an optimal patient experience.”

Each speech therapist in the Great Speech network has subspecialty training in particular aspects of a communication disorder. The AI technology platform works much like a primary care provider referring a patient to a specific medical specialist with expertise treating a particular condition.

“AI is a valuable tool we now have to deliver the best care for our patients,” explains Ben-Aharon. “If a Medicare Advantage member with Parkinson’s is learning to strengthen the muscles used for swallowing and speaking, they have a different need than a patient with Alzheimer’s disease who is working to manage memory deficits or teenagers who stutter and are working on improving the ability to express themselves.”

AI is being rapidly adopted by healthcare leaders for efficient diagnosis and safer services. Great Speech patients benefit from more objective assessment and personalized therapy with AI assist. As an early adopter of treatment technology, Great Speech expects that AI will offer significant advantages for patients and help improve outcome in the future.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. www.greatspeech.com

