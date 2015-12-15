H.I.G. Capital Acquires CPS Building Services Limited

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElectricalServices–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired CPS Building Services Limited (“CPS” or the “Company”), a leading UK provider of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, from its founder. CPS’ current MD, Liam Connelly, will reinvest alongside H.I.G. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

CPS provides installation and maintenance services across heating, cooling, ventilation and electrical systems to clients in the healthcare, life sciences, defence and education end-markets. The business has developed a strong reputation for high-quality service provision in its East Anglia home market. H.I.G., together with the management team, aims to continue CPS’ track record of organic growth with a particular focus on growing its electrical and maintenance offerings. The existing management team of CPS will remain in place.

H.I.G. intends to use CPS to form the core of a wider technical building services group by acquiring businesses active in fire protection, water and pumps, lifts maintenance, access and security, and associated compliance services. H.I.G. is partnering in this effort with Jonathan Simpson-Dent who will take the role of executive chairman of the group. Several active acquisition discussions are currently underway.

Liam Connelly remarked, “This is an exciting new chapter and testament to the commitment of the team to serving our clients and building the CPS business. Together with H.I.G., our joint vision will create a unique range of essential building services and expertise that will benefit our clients.”

Jonathan Simpson-Dent said, “Liam and his team have built a very impressive business at CPS, one that is focused on delivering quality service to its customers and has an unparalleled reputation in its local market. I’m excited to be working with Liam on the next phase of growth at CPS and driving expansion into associated service lines through M&A to create a one-stop shop for customers of technical building services.”

John Harper, Head of the H.I.G. Europe Lower Middle Market LBO team in London, said, “We are very excited to be partnering with Liam, Jonathan and the CPS team to build on the Company’s track-record of success. CPS’ reputation for exceptional service and high-quality delivery has stood out to us since our first meeting with the Company. We look forward to working with the Company to acquire additional technical building services offerings to complement CPS by leveraging H.I.G.’s deep M&A expertise.”

About CPS

CPS is a dynamic and innovative M&E provider based in Cambridgeshire. The business is focused on delivering high quality installations and maintenance to customers centred around the values of innovation, teamwork and community. For more details see www.cpsbuildingservices.co.uk/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

John Harper



Managing Director



[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital



10 Grosvenor Street



London W1K 4QB



United Kingdom



P +44 (0) 207 318 5700



F +44 (0) 207 318 5749



www.higcapital.com