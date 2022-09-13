H.I.G. Capital Completes Recapitalization of Navitas Life Sciences

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlueChipClients–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the recapitalization of Navitas Life Sciences (“Navitas” or the “Company”).

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Navitas is a global technology-enabled clinical research organization (CRO) providing outsourced data science (including biostatistics, statistical programming, and data management), regulatory & safety services (including software and monitoring), and other full-service CRO capabilities to blue-chip large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and government clients. The Company’s functional service expertise optimizes the clinical trial process, drives cost efficiencies for its clients, and ensures adherence to regulatory compliance requirements. The Company’s global operations span the United States, India, Europe and South America.

“We are delighted to partner with H.I.G. in our mission to accelerate global access to outstanding drug development outcomes by harnessing the power of technology and domain knowledge,” said Srinivasan HR, Chief Executive Officer at Navitas. “H.I.G., with its global network and diverse experience across healthcare and life sciences, is an ideal partner to support Navitas’ continued growth as a Global Next Generation CRO. We are excited to leverage H.I.G.’s capital and resources to accelerate our own growth initiatives while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”

“Navitas’ capabilities go well beyond a traditional CRO as the Company leverages its expertise and technology for innovation and growth,” said Camilo E. Horvilleur, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “As technology becomes an integral part of drug development value chain, we expect Navitas to become an increasingly important strategic partner to life sciences companies.”

About Navitas Life Sciences

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

