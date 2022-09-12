H.I.G. Growth Partners Expands Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessDevelopment–H.I.G. Growth Partners (“H.I.G. Growth”), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, is pleased to announce an expanded leadership team as the firm plans for its next phase of growth. As part of this expansion, H.I.G. Growth has appointed two Managing Directors. The firm also shared the addition of three Principals. The appointments come following a record year of capital deployment and continued strong returns for H.I.G. Growth.

H.I.G. Growth’s investment approach is focused on backing technology-driven businesses, working in partnership with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams with a proactive value-added approach to support meaningful value creation, H.I.G. Growth relies on a senior team to help portfolio companies unlock their full potential. These recent additions bolster the firm’s ability to expand its investment platform.

Patrick Conroy and Hans Sherman join as Managing Directors. In their new roles they will focus on growth equity investments across tech-enabled consumer and software verticals.

Patrick Conroy has spent over a decade investing in and advising high growth technology businesses and joins H.I.G. from Revolution Growth, where he was a Partner. Patrick began his career at Morgan Stanley on the technology investment banking team. Patrick will be based in New York.

“I’m thrilled to join H.I.G. Growth at such a key time in its development. I look forward to building on the strong track record in helping founders and innovative platforms grow,” Conroy said.

Hans Sherman has a career spanning nearly 20 years in finance and joins H.I.G. from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, where he was a Partner. Previously, Hans was a growth investor at Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners. Hans will be based in Boston.

“The success H.I.G. Growth has had in recent years is a testament to the thoughtfulness, experience, and partnership orientation of the team. The team has a great track record, and I am eager to help accelerate the growth of the platform,” Sherman stated.

“Both Patrick and Hans have impressive experience identifying, investing, governing and partnering with industry leading technology businesses. They will prove invaluable as we continue to accelerate our impact. We are excited to have them join the team,” said H.I.G. Growth Co-heads Scott Hilleboe and Ross Hiatt.

In addition to Managing Director hires, H.I.G. Growth has hired Albert Koh and Andy Lefkarites as Principals, both previously investors at Owl Rock, and has promoted Eric Yee to Principal.

These additions continue the sustained scaling of H.I.G. Growth Partners, with a team of nearly 40 professionals in growth investing, business development, operations and value creation. H.I.G. Growth has been very effective in leveraging the broad capabilities of the H.I.G. Capital platform of over 500 investment professionals and over 100 active portfolio companies to be value-add partner, with portfolio companies.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Scott Hilleboe



Managing Director



[email protected]

Ross Hiatt



Managing Director



[email protected]