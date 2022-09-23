Harris Williams Advises D&H United Fueling Solutions on its Sale to Wind Point Partners

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised D&H United Fueling Solutions (D&H United), a portfolio company of KLH Capital (KLH), on its sale to Wind Point Partners (Wind Point). D&H United is a leading provider of testing, inspection, repair, and installation services for fueling stations and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the United States. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Sean Bielawski, and Henry Frost of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group and Graham Gillam of the firm’s Business Services Group.

“It has been a pleasure working with CEO Bo Sasnett and the rest of the D&H United team on this important transaction,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams. “D&H United has grown into a premier platform in its industry, as the remarkable breadth and quality of its testing, inspection, and compliance; maintenance; and installation services across both retail fueling and EV charging infrastructure make the company an essential partner for its customers.”

“We continue to see strong investor appetite for companies like D&H United that provide mission-critical, non-deferrable services in fragmented industries,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “The company has done an excellent job executing on its growth strategy, both organically and through M&A, and we look forward to seeing the next phase of growth under Wind Point’s ownership.”

D&H United is a leading provider of both petroleum fueling and EV charging system service, equipment, and installation. D&H United is an authorized distributor and service provider for Gilbarco Veeder-Root as well as other major equipment brands. The company has 16 branch offices and more than 570 employees. D&H United also provides compliance testing for tanks and lines in 25 states through its Valley Tank Testing subsidiary.

Founded in 2005, KLH is a private equity firm serving family- and founder-owned, lower-middle market companies in the specialty services, value-added distribution, and niche manufacturing industries. The firm makes majority and minority equity investments in U.S.-based businesses to support the company’s growth plans, provide ownership opportunities for key managers, and allow owners to harvest the value in their businesses.

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Julia Moore at [email protected].