Harris Williams Advises PharmaLex Group on its Pending Sale to AmerisourceBergen

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising PharmaLex Group (PharmaLex) on its pending sale to AmerisourceBergen. PharmaLex, a portfolio company of AUCTUS Capital Partners AG (AUCTUS), is a leading provider of specialized services for the pharma, biotech, and medtech industries worldwide. The transaction is being led by Paul Hepper, Julian Feneley, Cheairs Porter, Stephan Doering, Christopher Duerolf and Jason Sarro of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“We believe PharmaLex is well-positioned to continue to benefit from the growth in outsourcing from pharma, biotech, and medtech companies, which are faced with increasing regulatory demands,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams. “PharmaLex is a differentiated provider that will continue to benefit significantly from the market tailwinds in the sector, and we look forward to seeing the company’s continued success and growth with AmerisourceBergen.”

“The PharmaLex team has done a tremendous job of building an international, tech-enabled, regulatory-focused functional solutions platform,” said Julian Feneley, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It is a pleasure working with the teams at PharmaLex and AUCTUS on this transaction, and we believe PharmaLex has found a fantastic new home in AmerisourceBergen.”

“We are thrilled to represent PharmaLex across our Frankfurt, London and Richmond offices,” said Cheairs Porter, a managing director at Harris Williams. “By working together across geographies, we are able to deliver tailored advice that is specific to PharmaLex’s global reach, which is resulting in an ideal outcome for all parties.”

With a global team of scientific, regulatory, and safety and compliance (GxP) experts, PharmaLex guides its clients from early strategic planning activities and non-clinical requirements through clinical development, regulatory submission processes, and post-approval/maintenance post-launch activities. PharmaLex’s experts use technology-enabled solutions to enhance its service offerings and support clients throughout the entire product lifecycle. The company’s global presence, local expertise, and high-touch engagement model reduces execution risk for clients, delivering unique value and helping to solve the life science industry’s largest and most complex regulatory challenges. PharmaLex has completed 37 strategic acquisitions to date and has more than 2,000 employees, with 65 offices in over 30 countries.

With approximately 350 investments in the last 20 years, AUCTUS is the most active investment company for German-speaking SMEs. The focus of their investments are majority stakes in companies with annual sales of between €10 million and €150 million. More than 20 experienced AUCTUS investment experts currently manage approximately 45 platform investments from various economic sectors with an annual turnover of over €2 billion.

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, AmerisourceBergen creates unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. The company’s 42,000 global team members power its purpose: AmerisourceBergen’s employees are united in their responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue.

