Healthcare Customer Database Reactivation Launch By Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC

Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC (804-324-3095), a Colonial Heights, VA-based digital marketing agency, announces updated database reactivation services for clients in the health and wellness sector.

Colonial Heights, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2022) – The latest launch from Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC provides a full suite of lead regeneration tools to help businesses maximize the potential of their dormant contacts. The company specializes in helping small business owners widen their market reach through targeted locally-focused campaigns and long-term marketing strategies.

The announcement outlines how Sonfu Digital’s database reactivation solutions represent a cost-effective way to increase one’s margins without needing to invest more in expensive ad campaigns. Harnessing the power of email, SMS, voice drops, social media, and direct mail, the expert team offers proven strategies to win back lost customers.

As email remains a potent tool for marketers, with Forbes reporting that it delivers, on average, $42 back for every dollar spent, Sonfu Digital’s latest launch ensures that its clients capitalize on existing email contacts, many of whom they will have done business with in the past. This allows companies to build on historical marketing to reclaim customers who are already converted to their products and services.

The Sonfu system automatically fills client schedules with new appointments from these existing leads. This latest method works particularly well for small healthcare businesses that need to prioritize improving patient outcomes rather than be distracted chasing new customers.

The updated process begins with identifying inactive customers before deciding on a schedule for reactivation emails to be sent out. The team can also advise on the right kind of content to include to maximize the chances of bringing customers back into the fold. Sample testing and incentives can also leverage greater returns for these campaigns.

In addition to these new services, Sonfu Digital also offers local SEO consulting, content marketing solutions, pay-per-click campaigns, and social media services. The agency is headed by veteran digital marketer and web development expert Sonnie Donaby.

A spokesperson for the company says, “Traditional marketing approaches are sometimes too pricey for smaller businesses. By implementing the ideal database reactivation campaign, you can get your previous clients back. One study found that getting a new client is five times more expensive than maintaining an existing one.”

For more information, go to https://www.sonfudigital.com/home

