Herbalife Nutrition Joins the Logility Client Community

Global nutritional supplement leader targets greater supply chain transparency with the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SCM–Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced an addition to its growing client community. Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, selected the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform to improve its supply chain management around the world.

Founded in 1980, Herbalife Nutrition offers a range of nutrition supplements and operates in 95 markets with over 10,000 employees worldwide. To continue their mission of improving global nutritional habits, the company turned to Logility to help streamline supply chain processes, unify information sharing and provide better inventory visibility.

“Logility demonstrated a deep industry expertise and understanding of our business and its unique challenges,” said Natalia Perez-Espinosa, Sr. Director of Technology and Transformation, Herbalife Nutrition. “We look forward to leveraging the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to improve efficiency in our supply chain processes.”

Focused on enhancing distribution planning efforts, the Logility Platform will aid in bringing transparency to the company’s supply chain. The Platform supports value-achieving visibility into products and processes and makes delivery of goods more efficient by determining which goods, in what quantities, and which locations are required to meet anticipated customer demand.

“Transparency is increasingly critical to global supply chain success, especially when your brand is committed to customizing down to the individual order like Herbalife Nutrition does. Without the right tools, tracking suppliers, information and inventory can be time consuming and ineffective,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “We look forward to partnering with Herbalife Nutrition in their journey towards clearer supply chain visibility and welcome their team into our growing community of innovative supply chain professionals.”

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

