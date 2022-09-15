Hexnode Announces Speaker Line-up for Global User Conference, HexCon22

Professor Ciaran Martin named as keynote speaker for HexCon22

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endpointmanagement—Hexnode, the enterprise security solution of Mitsogo Inc., recently announced Ciaran Martin, Founding CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), as its keynote speaker for the company’s third annual user conference, HexCon22. The three-day event themed on “The Future in Focus” is scheduled to go live on Sept. 21-23, 2022. The event will host 100+ speakers from various verticals of endpoint management, cybersecurity and more.

Martin headed the world-renowned National Cyber Security Centre of the United Kingdom from 2014 to 2020. He was named one of the most influential people in European technology by Politico in 2022. He is currently a Managing Director at Paladin Capital, a professor of practice at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, and holds several other advisory roles in the private cybersecurity sector.

“This is our third user conference, and we are super excited to be hosting it. Every year, we make sure to bring an exquisite mix of speakers, and this year’s HexCon22 will witness awareness lessons in the field of compliance, national security and mental health. Nothing is more effective than relying on one another and working together when trying to raise the security threshold, and that’s what HexCon22 aims for,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode.

Martin will be joined by other prominent tech enthusiasts: BBC News Cyber Reporter Joe Tidy; NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figliuzzi; Microsoft (EMEA) Chief Cybersecurity Advisor Lesley Kipling; Capital One CISO Jerich Beason; AWS Security Engineer Comfort Uduebholo; and Intel Product Security Manager Roman Zhukov, to name a few. The event will commence with commentary from Hexnode CEO Apu Pavithran and Co-founders Rachana Vijayan, Sahad M, and Bijo Paulose John. The speaker insights range from the fields of device management to ransomware, IoT, IAM, PAM, zero trust, application and cloud security, endpoint management and security, data compliance, work culture, as well as leadership and management.

The three-day event is open to every IT aficionado, free of cost and from virtually anywhere. The event intends to gather the Hexnode community scattered across the globe. Those who wish to be a Hexnode professional will find the product training sessions to their aid. The event will also set the stage for the latest feature updates and releases. Click here to register for the event and confirm your presence.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of endpoint management and security solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints for around a decade now. Mitsogo’s device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo’s products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale

[email protected]

+1 415 510 2128