HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Industry 4.0 Service Provider for the Second Time in a Row

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HFS Research (“HFS”) has named Accenture (NYSE: ACN) the overall winner in its Top 10 Report 2022 for Industry 4.0 services. The recognition follows Accenture’s top position in the previous HFS Industry 4.0 ranking, published in 2019.

HFS defines Industry 4.0 as the growing effect automation and data exchange have on manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber-physical systems, the internet of things, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

The analysts assessed 14 providers across four categories for Industry 4.0 services. Accenture came out as the #1 provider overall, holding the top spot in the execution, innovation and cross-functional collaboration (OneOfficeTM1) categories and ranking second in the voice of the customer category.

According to the report, Accenture is a scaled service provider with a consulting and innovation focus. Its digital engineering and manufacturing practice Industry X is the largest among the analyzed service providers in terms of the number of clients and resources.

Other differentiators are Accenture’s offerings and solutions, such as Digital Service Factory and Smart Connected Products and Platforms Hub, which provide value propositions through a combination of operational efficiency and the acceleration of new revenue and business models.

“Accenture ranked #1 in our HFS Top 10: Industry 4.0 study due to its expertise in capabilities addressing the entire value chain of services, including strategy, implementation, and managed services,” said Mayank Madhur, Associate Practice Leader.

“Our clients are reimagining their products and how to make them with data and digital technologies,” said Sef Tuma, global lead for Engineering & Manufacturing, Industry X at Accenture. “We support their next digital frontier – the digitization of engineering and manufacturing – by applying the latest technical innovations strategically and pragmatically. This helps them become more resilient, productive, sustainable and relevant in a continually disrupted market.”

According to the report, COVID-19 was a wake-up call for firms that had not implemented digital engineering and manufacturing initiatives. It became a key driver in helping companies survive the pandemic. When adopted effectively, the combination of, for instance, cloud and edge computing, analytics, and automation makes manufacturing more productive, reduces its cost, and helps get products and services to the market quicker and personalize them for a large number of customers.

Accenture has been continuously building its digital engineering and manufacturing capabilities for the past decade. Most recently, it acquired Eclipse Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions. Other recent acquisitions and investments include international engineering services provider umlaut, consulting capabilities for product lifecycle management systems integration from DI Square, asset management and performance specialists Advoco and T.A. Cook, and autonomous mobile robots specialist Pollux.

A copy of the HFS report can be downloaded here.

1 OneOfficeTM is HFS’ vision for actionable digital transformation. At its heart is the core concept that emerging technologies combined with people, process, and data innovation can break down the silos that limit our success, dissolving barriers between the front and back office.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Contacts

Jens Derksen



Accenture Industry X



+49 175 57 61393



[email protected]