HNI Corporation Elects New Director

MUSCATINE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced the election of Patrick D. Hallinan to the Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Hallinan is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., an industry-leading home and security products company. Prior to taking the role of CFO in 2017, Mr. Hallinan served as Senior Vice President, Finance, and in other finance and business roles at Fortune Brands. Mr. Hallinan brings to the Board expertise in finance, strategy, and general management developed over a 30-year career. He will join the Board’s Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Pat to our Board of Directors,” said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, HNI Corporation. “He has deep financial leadership experience, and also brings impressive strategic business management skills that will add tremendous value to HNI as we continue to pursue our strategies focused on long-term profitable growth.”

“I’m excited and honored to join the Board of Directors of HNI Corporation,” said Pat Hallinan. “I look forward to engaging with the other Board members and the Corporation’s leadership.”

Following Mr. Hallinan’s election, the Board of Directors of HNI has ten directors – nine independent outside directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

