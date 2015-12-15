Horizon3.ai Drives Global Partner-First Approach with Expansion of Partner Program

Partner Program Offers New Rewards, Incentives and Certifications to Maximize Value for Partners; Jennifer Lee Appointed Head of Channel Sales

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Channel—Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, today announced it has expanded its partner program to include new rewards, incentives, training, and tools to help partners drive more recurring revenue. The mission of the Horizon3.ai Partner Program is to drive growth opportunities for partners and position them as trusted advisors for their clients. Leading this charge is Jennifer Lee, newly appointed Head of Channel Sales. In this role, Jennifer will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Horizon3.ai’s global channel program.

Horizon3.ai’s award-winning autonomous pentesting platform, NodeZero, enables partners to help clients continuously verify their security posture by identifying any exploitable risks and weaknesses across all attack surfaces – hybrid, on-premises and in the cloud. Over the last year, the Horizon3.ai Partner Program has seen tremendous growth, adding partners across the US, and recently expanding internationally, with new partners in Canada, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. As the new Head of Channel Sales, Jennifer brings more than 20 years of experience driving joint sales within the Channel Partner community and will oversee the strategy and execution of the program as it continues to expand. In this role, she’ll be responsible for ensuring GTM alignment and maximizing the program’s value for partners.

“The driving force behind creating our new partner program really aligns with our channel-first commitment and how we go-to-market,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “Autonomous pentesting enables the next-generation of security assessments. With NodeZero, partners can help customers continuously verify their security postures. Horizon3.ai’s business strategy is built on the concept of enabling partners to create high value, high margin businesses on top of our platform.”

“The Horizon3.ai Partner Program enables partners to leverage the industry’s most advanced, comprehensive penetration testing available. By using NodeZero, partners can help their clients find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them, then verify any issue is resolved,” said Lee. “We’re excited that this expansion further deepens our footprint with MSPs, MSSPs, Resellers and Consulting Partners across the globe, opening up new market and recurring revenue opportunities to better position them for success.”

“Most MSSPs and VARs don’t have the talent for pentesting, and trying to staff this position can be incredibly difficult,” said Christopher Prewitt, CTO of Inversion6. “Partnering with Horizon3.ai has been a game changer for us, as it’s allowed us not only to perform new services for our customers, but also provide a product where customers can pentest their own network – both internally and externally. With NodeZero, the outcomes we provide to customers are special, unique and effective. It allows us to provide better analysis on systemic issues to customers, so they truly understand what needs to be fixed.”

Driving New Market Opportunity with More Incentives and Rewards

Horizon3.ai is upskilling and empowering channel partners with financial incentives and professional certifications that position them for rapid growth. Benefits of the Horizon3.ai Partner Program include:

Partner Portal – a one-stop shop that offers on-demand support and training as well as the tools needed to simplify deal registration and provide superior and knowledgeable partner support. The portal also enables partners to manage their pipeline, quickly leverage Horizon3.ai resources and sales tools, and gain access to marketing campaigns;

– a one-stop shop that offers on-demand support and training as well as the tools needed to simplify deal registration and provide superior and knowledgeable partner support. The portal also enables partners to manage their pipeline, quickly leverage Horizon3.ai resources and sales tools, and gain access to marketing campaigns; Deal protection and increased margins – partners can easily grow their business with high margin opportunities through the deal registration program. These levels of margin are available only to the partner with the approved deal registration. This ensures deal and renewal protection for the partner;

– partners can easily grow their business with high margin opportunities through the deal registration program. These levels of margin are available only to the partner with the approved deal registration. This ensures deal and renewal protection for the partner; Partner Certification training – in-person and virtual trainings are available for sales professionals, technical sales support, and operators to achieve certifications with the industry’s top penetration testing platform, helping drive new recurring revenue opportunities;

– in-person and virtual trainings are available for sales professionals, technical sales support, and operators to achieve certifications with the industry’s top penetration testing platform, helping drive new recurring revenue opportunities; Partner incentives – deeper discounts and sales incentives available for partners that meet specific commitments, like the completion of the Horizon3.ai Partner Certification training

deeper discounts and sales incentives available for partners that meet specific commitments, like the completion of the Horizon3.ai Partner Certification training Joint marketing opportunities – partners are given priority in joint marketing opportunities with Horizon3.ai, such as sales campaigns, sponsorship opportunities, events, and more;

partners are given priority in joint marketing opportunities with Horizon3.ai, such as sales campaigns, sponsorship opportunities, events, and more; Additional sales, marketing, and technical resources – resources are available to ensure solution competency and enable partners to articulate value and better meet customers’ needs.

Join theCUBE and Horizon3.ai on September 27 at 12 p.m. EDT for the session, “Horizon3.ai Drives Global Partner-First Approach.” Tune in to learn why the program is designed to be an easy win for partners.

Read more about the Horizon3.ai Partner Program.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai’s mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is an unlimited, self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production, available on-demand, and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. See your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited time and resources are spent fixing problems that matter. Not just a compliance checkbox; this is effective security. Founded in 2019 by industry and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Contacts

Global Press Contact:

Alison Raymond



Email: [email protected]