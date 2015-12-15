How Women Lead’s Latinas in Sight Initiative to Drive Representation and Break Barriers for Latina Leaders

Network of Highly Accomplished Latina Leaders Will Serve as Levers for Change

“We’re not going to wait for anyone else to make change happen.



We’re going to make change happen ourselves.”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HowWomenLead—How Women Lead, a powerful community of more than 15,000 accomplished women executives working to redefine female leadership in the 21st century, has focused efforts to mobilize 1,000 Latinas to break barriers and drive representation for Latina leadership in business through its Latinas in Sight initiative. According to the US census, Latinos represent 18.5% of the total US population but represent only 4% of its executive ranks (Center for Employment Equity, University of Massachusetts). Latinas in Sight kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, with two events celebrating and empowering Latina leaders.

“We’re not going to wait for other people to break down barriers for us,” said Julie Castro Abrams, CEO and Founder of How Women Lead. “Latinas in Sight is unabashedly united, networked and focused on making positive change in business, finance, venture, government, and nonprofits to bring the brilliance, expertise and energy of talented Latinas to bear everywhere across the country.

“We know anytime a woman of color breaks down barriers and joins boards, takes senior leadership roles, invests in other businesses, or puts their energy to work for social change, their effort benefits everyone and every organization,” added Castro Abrams.

Latinas in Sight aims to create an equitable future for Latinas by: driving Latina representation on corporate boards; supporting, training, and connecting social impact leaders to move philanthropic dollars to Latina-run & focused organizations; building and amplifying venture opportunities specifically for Latinas; and creating research and policy opportunities to reduce the barriers to Latina success and influence.

Latinas in Sight is led by How Women Lead’s Latina Advisory Council, which is made up of nineteen extraordinary Latina leaders: Adriana Ayala, Alison Richards, Carmen Palafox, Catalina Cisneros, Christine Switzer, Deborah Alvarez-Rodriguez, Eugenia Hernandez, Grace Colon, Helen Torres, Jenny Carrillo, Kristin Nevarez, Lili Gangas, Lori Martinez, Maria Hernandes, Maria Lemus, Oriana Branon, Sandra Valdiosera, Teresa Alvarado and Yai Vargas. (Bios and photos here.)

September & October Events

Meet a VC: The Latinas Disrupting Venture will take place virtually on Tuesday, September 27 at 9:00am PDT. With Latinx founders’ numbers increasing at a faster rate than any other ethnic group and the number of venture capital firms founded by Latinx investors increasing as well, there is no better time to elevate the visibility and thought leadership of Latinas in the VC industry. The panel discussion will feature Fran Maier, Founder and CEO of BabyQuip; Consuelo Valverde, Venture Capitalist, SVLC; and Tricia Montalvo Timm, Limited Partner and Author, “Embrace the Power of You: Owning your Identity at Work.” Tickets are $30.

Latinas in Sight is sponsoring another upcoming online event Meet Your Match: Level Up Your Financial Planning on Wednesday, October 5 at 8:00am PDT. The session will feature a discussion with three financial experts and will advise on resources and questions to ask, as well as credentials to look for in identifying the right advisor. Panelists include Vivienne Hsu, Moderator, CFA, Founder & CEO, LENDonate; Noel Pacarro Brown, CIMA, CPWA , Financial Advisor & First Vice President, Morgan Stanley; Monika Agarwal, Vice-President, Banker, JP Morgan Private Bank; Claudia Rivas, Senior Financial Advisor and Senior Vice-President, Merrill Lynch, and Desiree Maldonado, CPWA, CFP, CIMA, Financial Advisor, Popular Securities. Tickets are $30.

To learn more about Latinas in Sight visit www.howwomenlead.com/latinas-in-sight.

About How Women Lead

How Women Lead is a national organization of top executive women focused on activating their individual and collective power to achieve equity for women by driving representation and opportunities across all aspects of life and career. Founded in 2011, the organization fights for change at all levels by affecting systems reform, mobilizing a movement, offering training, and providing access to opportunities. Now more than 15,000 strong, the organization has expanded the breadth and depth of its impact nationally. How Women Lead’s philanthropic arm, How Women Give, provides grants and invaluable connections to women’s and girls’ organizations on the frontlines of today’s most critical issues. And its sister organization, How Women Invest, invites women to play big and powerfully in venture, making meaningful investments and propelling high-potential, women-led companies forward at scale. For more, visit https://howwomenlead.com/.

