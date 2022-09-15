Ikue to showcase its customer data platform at Digital Transformation World for the first time

Stand number 245 DTW 2022 20-22 September at the Bella Center in Copenhagen.

15 September 2022 – Ikue, the innovative UK-based customer data and personalisation start-up, will unveil its breakthrough Customer Data Platform designed and built specifically for marketing teams at telecom operators for the first time globally at Digital Transformation World (DTW) in Copenhagen, Denmark, later this month.

The company will also be participating in the Next20 start-up program at the event, which will give the company a unique opportunity to present its solution to a jury of experts.

The three-day conference, from 20-22 September, returns as a face-to-face event following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. DTW brings together more than 100 sponsors and exhibitors, as well as over 150 communication services providers and 3,000 attendees from 90 countries.

Bronwynne Stoddart, CEO and Founder of Ikue, stated: “Digital Transformation World is the ideal vehicle for us to showcase our CDP solution for midsize telecom operators globally. This event brings together an innovative and interactive environment, which is ideal for us to launch our dedicated martech solution for telecom operators.

“Historically the consolidation of all data sources into a single location would have relied on the IT department to build bespoke solutions to move data from its original location into a marketing data mart to allow marketers to execute their programmes. This is notoriously slow and expensive, and also has a high failure rate. We solve this problem with our new Software as a Service platform that assembles all customer data in one place, in real time, for the first time,” explained Stoddart.

Ikue will be formally launching its new solution at the event, but it has been collaborating with the TM Forum, the global industry association for communications service providers and their suppliers, to gain cross-industry certifications. Ikue is the first to do so for its platform.

“The explosion of customer data and customer touchpoints has resulted in multiple data silos being used by the different martech applications across various marketing processes. These data sources contain different versions of the customer’s profile at different times, resulting in inconsistent messages across channels. Customers are confused by operators’ marketing offers. Ikue’s CDP will be used as the single version of the truth by all martech applications – simplifying the data landscape, reducing costs of data management, improving adherence to privacy, and ultimately complementing existing martech applications. This is why we chose DTW to unveil our ground breaking solution, which is built by telco experts for telcos who want to transform their customer communications,” concluded Stoddart.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Ikue

Ikue is a marketing technology company innovating with customer data to power personalisation for telecom operators. Ikue’s Customer Data Platform is the first CDP built for telcos that stitches customer data together with super low latency events in a single location to enable the execution of personalised marketing, sales, and service messages at the right time in the right channel. The cloud platform can resolve cross domain identity, has data science/ML capabilities for fast build and deployment of analytics and ships with out of the box connectors to commonly used data and marketing activation applications. Built for telco by telco.

Website: https://ikue.io

Press contacts:

Alex Sowden, Matthew Flack or Lydia van Wijk

Spreckley PR

T: +44 (0)207 388 9988

E: [email protected]

Source: RealWire