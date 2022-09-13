IN8bio to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced William Ho, IN8bio’s Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14, at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The fireside chat will be available live on the IN8bio website or at this link. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC, and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies that synergize with chemotherapy to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

[email protected]

Investors & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

[email protected]