Incubara Capital Corp. Continues Its Incubation and Funding Focus to Support Virtual and Augmented Reality Content Creators and Intellectual Property (IP) Holders in The $52.03B VR/AR Market

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – Incubara Capital Corp. (“Company”) provides the following update, as of January 1st 2022, the Company has emphasized on its core business of incubating VR/AR (XR) content creation, and IP purchase/participation.

The AR/VR market is predicted to be worth $52.03 billion by 2028 * . In 2022, there has been a proliferation of hardware providers supporting the sector, however, VR/AR content production remains fragmented, and is primarily produced by indie studios with limited resources. This situation has created a window of opportunity for an enterprising company to support the active development of high-quality VR/AR content and become the foundation for the next generation of entertainment and content producers.

The company’s approach has two prongs. First, we will identify and acquire promising existing IPs that do not yet have a path to VR. Secondly, we will support an elite selection of industry-leading game developers, writers, and producers, drawing talent from both the gaming and film industries, in producing high-quality IPs that Incubara holds significant ownership of.

“By focusing our efforts on VR/AR IP and content acquisition, we will be able to take advantage of this unique window of opportunity,” explained Jason Walsh, Founder of Incubara. “IP ownership provides the ability to maintain ownership of assets that will continue to build value long into the future, and we are already actively working with some top professionals, and in discussions to acquire a number of promising IPs, and look forward to sharing more information in the near future.”

About Incubara Capital Corp.

Incubara Capital Corporation is a strategic capital partner that provides incubation, early-stage funding and management support to Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality (VR/AR) content creators and intellectual property (IP) holders.

We look to partner with the best-in-class organizations and individuals working in the creative and development fields of VR/AR content. Our team is uniquely qualified to mentor our portfolio of VR IPs and experiences through the ideation, production, launch, and successful monetization of each project.

Incubara invests “more-than-capital” in our founders, applying industry expertise across all aspects of the VR/AR industry, including building strategic partnerships, advising and implementing marketing strategies, and helping a successful launch of each experience.

With over sixty years of combined experience, our team brings in-depth industry knowledge to successfully complete, launch, and monetize VR projects. Through its extensive network of creative Producers, technical developers, and marketing outlets, Incubara is able to provide capital and resources to companies looking to provide much needed high-quality VR/AR content to the rapidly expanding immersive reality industry.

