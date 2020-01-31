Infinity Stone Engages SGS Labs to Upgrade Rockstone Graphite to EV Battery-Grade

Highlights

Infinity Stone has engaged SGS Labs to conduct a flotation and hydrometallurgical on a Rockstone Graphite sample with goal of upgrading to an EV battery grade of 99.8% purity.

Rockstone Graphite Project strategically positioned to meet projected global graphite deficit driven by rapid growth in EV and battery demand.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“), has entered into a contract with SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS Labs“) to conduct a flotation and hydrometallurgical test program (the “Program“) on a 2.7kg sample from Infinity Stone’s Rockstone Graphite Project located 45 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the “Rockstone Project“). In addition, testing will be performed to investigate the possibility of further impurity removal of the purified graphite through acidic fluoride leaching.

The goal of the Program is to explore the production of EV battery-grade graphite (99.8% Cg purity) derived from the Rockstone Project. Infinity Stone in collaboration with SGS Labs, previously was able to refine samples from the Rockstone Project to 96.1% Cg purity. Rockstone Project graphite morphology appears to be highly ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702 C.

Graphite is a key mineral in the production of EV battery cells. Approximately 1.2kg of graphite per kWh of energy capacity is required for modern EV battery cells.1 For reference, this means that a Tesla Model S 100D has approximately 120kg of graphite. Tesla recently visited Nouveau Monde Graphite, a Quebec based graphite miner and processor, further demonstrating the development of “Québec’s Battery Valley,” as many companies working on battery materials have made significant investments there lately, including GM and Livent.2

“With a global deficit of graphite expected this year, and China currently controlling 84 per cent of the global supply, our Rockstone Project is strategically positioned to meet the rapidly growing demand,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. “We are looking forward to a number of upcoming catalysts as we further exploration work on the Project, including our pending drill program, alongside today’s metallurgical program,” furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Infinity Stone is expecting to receive drilling permits this month, initiating its Fall Drilling program. The Company intends to twin the GC-12-01 high-grade discovery hole (24 meters averaging 25% C(g) and to drill numerous other EM targets. There are more than 18 additional EM anomalies on the Project similar to the GC-12-01 discovery anomaly that the Company has identified as drill targets.

The company is currently working with the exploration team to draft a National Instrument 43-101 compliant report based on the exploration work done on the project and to coordinate further exploration.

About SGS Labs

SGS is the global leader in inspection, verification, certification and testing services and has been active in Canada for over 75 years. SGS’ global Centres of Excellence for our market-leading metallurgical and geochemical businesses are located in Lakefield, Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec City.

About The Rockstone Project

Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle’s drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company’s primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

