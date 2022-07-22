Infinity Stone Expands Holdings in James Bay Lithium District Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 3,850 hectares, with 21 historically mapped pegmatites, in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.

New ground has 12 historically mapped pegmatites on the expanded Taiga Project and newly staked Hellcat Project.

5 newly identified, historically mapped, pegmatites on the Camaro Project.

PMET’s CV8 pegmatite, with grab samples averaging 4.6% Li2O, is located 1,400 metres north of Infinity Stone’s property group. The newly discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1,500 metres north of the property group.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 2,568 hectares near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

The additional land comprises two blocks covering 1,540 and 1,028 hectares, respectively. The northwestern block is contiguous with the southern boundary of Infinity Stone’s Taiga Project, while the Hellcat Project is located 8.7 kilometres southeast of Infinity Stone’s Camaro Project. The newly acquired area hosts an additional 12 historically-mapped pegmatite occurrences, with 11 appearing in the southeastern Hellcat Project. The Company has also identified 5 additional, historically mapped pegmatites on the Camaro Project. Infinity Stone has recently mobilized a team to the Project and intends to provide further updates on this in the immediate future.

“Infinity Stone is aggressively expanding our footprint in the rapidly evolving James Bay Lithium District through the staking of additional claims that have strategic exploration potential,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. “With the addition of the Hellcat, alongside the newly identified pegmatites on the Camaro, the coming months will be very active on the exploration front,” furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Figure 1. Property Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/136130_f0eea048041e3aed_001full.jpg

Infinity Stone’s project group is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The northern edge of the property group is located approximately 15 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga road and transmission line. The region has been historically explored for its rich gold, copper, silver, base metal and PGE deposits.

Patriot Battery Metals (“Patriot”) has been conducting grassroots exploration on the gold, copper, silver, molybdenum and PGE showings across the FCI and Corvette properties for several years. In 2017, Patriot discovered the CV Lithium Trend.

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging lithium-bearing pegmatite district that spans Patriot’s Corvette Property with a reported length of over 25 kilometres, remaining open further along strike. This new discovery on the Corvette Property has been attributed to the fact that previous historical work has never specifically targeted lithium.(1)(2)

Four grab samples taken from the CV8 showing on the Corvette Property, located approximately 1,400 metres north of Infinity Stone’s Taiga Project, averaged 4.6% Li2O.(2)

In 2019, a work program on the Corvette Property identified several new high grade copper-gold mineralized areas located 700 to 1,500 metres north of the Taiga Project. Through limited exploration, Patriot also identified seven “well mineralized” new lithium occurrences (CV5 – CV11).(3)

