Inivata and Collaborators to Present New Data to Support the Application of RaDaR™ MRD Assay Across Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2022

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 7 September 2022 — Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, alongside collaborators, will present new data on its RaDaR™ assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place on 9-13 September 2022. Inivata and NeoGenomics, Inivata’s parent company, will host a joint booth in the exhibition hall at the conference.

Data will be presented from the single-center prospective cohort ‘LIONESS’ study in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients receiving primary surgery with curative intent. The study demonstrated that the RaDaR assay was able to detect ctDNA in 100% of cases with confirmed clinical recurrences, highlighting the significant potential of the assay to guide treatment decisions and improve disease outcome.

Inivata and collaborators will also present updated follow-up data and biomarker analysis from a study investigating administration of pre-operative ipilimumab and nivolumab for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer. In the updated study, the RaDaR assay was used to confirm the association of pre-operative plasma ctDNA detection with pathological response that was observed in the earlier analysis. Results from the complete cohort will be presented at the ESMO Congress.

Vishal Sikri, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Inivata, and President, Pharma Services, NeoGenomics, said: “The data from these latest studies further highlight the potential role of RaDaR in guiding treatment decisions, with applicability across different tumor types. We believe that the assay has the potential to transform cancer care as we progress towards broad–scale commercialization.”

Abstracts are now available on the ESMO website and accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference, via the ESMO e-poster site, together with audio description.

Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Liquid biopsy for detection of molecular residual disease and recurrence in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Abstract No: 684P

Speaker: Susanne Flach

Date and Time: Sunday, 11 September 2022, Poster session 10, 2:00 PM-3:00 PM CEST

Title: Updated follow-up data and biomarker analysis of pre-operative ipilimumab and nivolumab in locoregional advanced urothelial cancer (NABUCCO)

Abstract No: 1770P

Speaker: Chantal F. Stockem

Date and Time: Monday, 12 September 2022, Poster session 18, 3:00 PM-4:00 PM CEST

About Inivata

Inivata is the liquid biopsy focused subsidiary of NeoGenomics Laboratories (NASDAQ: NEO). Inivata’s proven InVision™ liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw which may be used by clinicians to guide personalized cancer treatment, to monitor response to treatment and to detect relapse. The commercially available InVisionFirst™-Lung test offers highly sensitive testing and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata’s personalized RaDaR™ assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence in certain cancers and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. The InVisionFirst-Lung test and RaDaR assay are laboratory developed tests (LDTs) performed by Inivata’s CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Inivata also has R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge.

About the RaDaR™ assay

Inivata’s RaDaR™ assay is a personalized, tumor-informed, highly sensitive technology that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) within a cancer patient’s blood plasma. Built on Inivata’s proven InVision™ platform, the personalized RaDaR assay has been designed to detect MRD following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early signs of relapse, and has been validated for clinical use in lung, head and neck, and breast cancers. The RaDaR assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA for use in the detection of MRD in early-stage cancer patients and has received the CE mark for the detection of MRD and recurrence.

