inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4th to October 6th.

Scott Nolen, Division President of inTEST Process Technologies said, “We are excited to announce our SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras to the imaging industry. SCAiLX is an example of our commitment to technological innovation and our passion for new product development, particularly within artificial intelligence.”

Videology’s groundbreaking effort in Edge AI imaging solutions has culminated in the development of SCAiLX. Designed, engineered, and developed fully inhouse by Videology, SCAiLX is a technology breakthrough in product design architecture. SCAiLX is on a 42mm x 42mm NXP i.MX Plus or Mini SoM and has many connection capabilities. It comes with ideal SWaP and is highly cost effective. Paired with Videology’s 10x to 40x Zoom Block cameras, the SCAiLX AI on the Edge platform can be used in various industrial applications including ANPR/LPR, traffic/crowd monitoring, pipe inspection, robotic crawlers/UAVS/submersibles, and machine vision sorting/monitoring.

SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras are scheduled to be available for customers in Q2 2023 in limited quantities. Larger quantities are expected to be ready for delivery in the second half of 2023. Nolen pointed out, “For our existing and prospective customers, SCAiLX technology will deliver advanced solutions and provide incredible opportunities for many smart applications, for Industry 4.0 implementation, and for much more. Additionally, I’m proud of our elite team of engineers who operate out of Videology’s Center of Engineering Excellence in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Their design and expansion of embedded AI to optical Zoom Block cameras is a significant engineering achievement in Videology’s quest for innovation leadership.”

To learn more about SCAiLX technology, visit the Videology website at www.videologyinc.com/scailx.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

About Videology

Videology is a designer of industrial-grade embedded video cameras, related devices and systems. Videology’s cameras are used in a broad spectrum of applications: bio-medical devices, life sciences, aerospace, diagnostic imaging and many more. Videology specializes in meeting the custom requirements of OEMs and large-scale integrators and excels in integrating industry proven CMOS sensors, interfaces and cutting-edge design. www.videologyinc.com.

