Introducing The Paloma Protocol: The Twilio of Web3

Led By Columbidae Networks, Paloma Aims To Scale Blockchain Communications

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paloma , a decentralized blockchain and communications protocol, launches with support from Columbidae Networks, LTD Caymans as well as with support from Columbidae’s Software Development Partner, Volume. Paloma is a cross-chain communications blockchain protocol whose design aims to deliver the fastest, and most secure, cross-chain communications network between any public blockchain or decentralized networking protocol. For software developers that want to scale control of multiple smart contracts deployed onto multiple chains, Paloma will always deliver the message to its destination.

The lack of communications standards across today’s blockchain industry is not only leaving potentially lucrative opportunities untapped, but developers building across multiple protocols are often forced to build their own custom communications infrastructure or use extremely limited solutions that lock them into one blockchain communications approach. In the same way Twillio unlocked cross-carrier SMS outreach with their developer-friendly, Web 2.0 communication API, Paloma’s seamless communications solution was built with developers in mind; the protocol’s Software Development Kit (SDK) enables any developer with a basic understanding of JavaScript or Python to send complex smart contract communications across multiple blockchains.

“Paloma inspires a new, global communications system that will be easily accessible for developers and blockchains protocols to drive the next phase of progress in decentralized digital assets. The Paloma Foundation is proud to be a part of this making of technological history,” says Paul Parker, Director of Columbidae Networks.

Paloma consists of a customized Cosmos-SDK protocol with a number of unique software modules designed to prioritize fast communication between blockchains, powered by Paloma’s validators. Paloma’s validators act as message relayers and monitor communications across any chain that has been approved by Paloma’s governance. As a permissionless network, anyone with a computer may participate to deliver speed and security guarantees to Paloma’s messaging network. The protocol’s focus on low latency, and high-availability communications delivers a powerful, secure networking layer for the growing networks of blockchains.

Paloma offers three key advantages to developers:

Lowest Latency: Paloma’s validators are incentivized to deliver blockchain messages with the lowest latency possible. Developers know their messages are delivered as fast as possible to each chain. Strongest Security: Paloma’s validators monitor each other’s messages and performance on the network. When validators underperform or cheat, they are punished severely by other members with the loss of stake. Greatest Scale: Paloma allows any blockchain to communicate with any other blockchain via Paloma blockchain governance. Once governance votes for a target chain, validators will immediately support that chain.

“The time for scalable and secure blockchain-to-blockchain communications is now. We are flattered to partner with the Paloma Foundation, Columbidae Networks, to help bring Paloma to life. Never has there been a more critical time for cross-chain communications, and a Cosmos-SDK based blockchain rises to the challenge,” Taariq Lewis, Founder & CEO of Paloma Foundation Software Development Partner, Volume.

To learn more about Paloma, visit https://palomachain.com .

To participate in the community, join the Paloma Discord: https://discord.gg/HtUvgxvh5N

To follow the project on GitHub, star the project at https://github.com/palomachain/paloma .

About Paloma

Paloma Protocol is a Cosmos-SDK blockchain protocol custom-built for cross-chain communications that allows for permissionless controls of any contract on any chain. Paloma delivers the world’s first fast, secure, and scalable blockchain communications network. The protocol enables developers to remotely control the transmission of value between blockchains without the need of a trusted intermediary. Paloma is building the primary communication layer of Web3. To learn more about Paloma, visit https://palomachain.com .

Media Contact

Abigail Gryzik

Multiplied Marketing Communications

t: 970 627 7244

e: [email protected]