Inuvo’s IntentKey™ Achieves 469% Increase in Organic Searches and 73% Increase in Leads in a Cookie-Free Environment

IntentKey™ successfully accesses Safari and Firefox inventory in a cookie-free environment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today reported a recent case study in which its technology solution, IntentKey™, was able to accurately target relevant ad impressions in a cookie-free environment for a luxury nationwide fitness club looking to increase the quality of its sales leads. The campaign resulted in a 469% increase in organic searches and a 73% increase in qualified leads during the first month of its deployment.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “Safari and Firefox inventory alone represent close to 40% of web traffic in the US, and the vast majority of users operate in a cookie-free environment. By our own estimates, just 25% of all real-time ad impressions, across all browsers, have a persistent ID that is actionable, which will continue to decrease as time goes on. The fact that the inventory pool is continuously shrinking, day-by-day, as the world moves toward a cookieless future, is creating a massive disruption in the ad industry by hindering traditional ad tech ability to target those impressions.”

“In contrast, our technology does not require any third-party data, the linking of a user’s browsers across devices or cookie IDs to function. Instead, our patented IntentKey™ technology derives proprietary, just-in-time, AI-generated insights that facilitate audience selection and targeting, based on the reasons behind WHY users are interested in products, services and brands as compared to current methods, where the identity of WHO is interested is first established so data about that person can be used to determine that persons fit relative to the audience criteria. As a result, we know the IntentKey™ is unique and well positioned in the market, given its ability to cost-effectively model and target ad impressions in real time within the most privacy-friendly environments.”

Mr. Howe added, “The campaign for this client began with an IntentKey™ generated series of broad categories, which the AI then refined to more precise concepts based on its understanding of the client’s goals and consumer interests. Thus, our unique targeting solution allowed the client to accurately reach people interested in joining a fitness club, at scale, on cookieless and non-trackable browsing environments. The IntentKey™ AI learns and optimizes its modeling and targeting capabilities, increasing insights, performance, and budget efficiencies. In other words, the technology continuously gets smarter as the duration of the campaign increases, which is why we saw such successful results.”

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on March 17, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

[email protected]