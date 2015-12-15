Investopia Launches its New Economies Talks in SALT New York Forum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global investors and business leaders discussed emerging investment opportunities in new economic sectors in the Middle East during a session organized by Investopia, the global investment platform, on 13 September during SALT New York 2022.





Titled “Investing in the Middle East: Investment Strategies and Sectors of the Future”, the session discussed how the Middle East emerges as a stable region full of opportunities driven by its young and dynamic population, a strong focus on innovation and new economic sectors, and ambitious government projects and initiatives.

It also discussed how global investors are going about investing in the Middle East, the key sectors to watch in the coming few years, as well as the role Investopia plays in creating global investment opportunities focused on new economies.

Mr. Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, said: “Investopia hosted a global talk in New York, after the talks it hosted in Mumbai, New Delhi, Rabat, and Geneva. Investopia aims to drive global investments in new economic sectors, hence its session during SALT is very important as it engages with a diverse spectrum of global investors and policy makers looking for opportunities in new economies.”

“The Middle East is bursting with opportunities for investors in a range of industries, from tech to finance to renewable energy. IFC has been investing in the region for decades and we’ve seen firsthand the value that exists there. Even more importantly, we’ve witnessed how foreign investment can help supercharge economic growth and combat poverty across the Middle East and beyond,” said Sufyan Al Issa, the head of IFC’s office in the United Arab Emirates.

Noor Sweid, Managing Partner of Global Ventures, said: “I am thrilled to be participating at SALT this year, alongside Investopia, and sharing thoughts on the Middle East’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem. Driven by a large, young and aspirational population, and supported by innovation-driven initiatives and regulation, MENA is emerging as a hub for cutting-edge technology for the region, and the world.”

