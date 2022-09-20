Join BIXOLON for the Latest in Retail Technology at Paris Retail Week 2022

Demonstrating its extensive range of POS, Mobile and Label printing solutions

Paris Retail Week – (20.09.2022 – 22.09.2022, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit stand #E165 at Paris Retail Week 2022, where it will be showcasing its growing range of dynamic printing solutions for the Retail industry.

Key product highlights will include:

Mobile Printers – Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer series. Plus SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers which deliver outstanding levels of flexibility for a range of environments.

– Demonstrating its ever growing range of POS printing solutions, including the multi-functional SRP-Q200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the NEW SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) receipt and linerless label printing range. Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Producing high quality labels in volume, BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114mm) industrial label printer series with optional RFID functionality. Alongside the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit any budget.

“Paris Retail Week has always been a highlight of our Autumn showcase, giving us the chance to meet key industry figures, alongside new customers,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “As the Retail technology industry continues to evolve, the show gives us the opportunity to showcase our cutting edge technologies which meeting the latest industry requirements.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact [email protected] to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

