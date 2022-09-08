Jonathan Ng, MBBS, Founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes, Named to PharmaVoice 100

Annual list recognizes innovators and leaders in life-sciences who positively impact the industry at large

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that Jonathan Ng, MBBS, the company’s founder and CEO, has been named to the PharmaVoice 100 — an annual list that recognizes the most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry.





Ng spun Iterative Scopes out of MIT in 2017, and now spearheads the company in its aim to improve global access to high-quality medical care and eliminate disparities in healthcare outcomes through the application of artificial intelligence (AI)-based precision medicine to gastroenterology.

His commitment to improving equity in the field began as a teenager, when he spent time in Cambodia and saw firsthand the impact of healthcare disparities. As a result, he founded and chaired a charitable foundation, Children of Cambodia, which was focused on continuing to expand access to high quality healthcare. The foundation raised money over a 14-year period to open Cambodia’s first neonatal ward and bring expert doctors from the United States to help train medical professionals in the country.

In his current role, Ng has overseen the significant growth of Iterative Scopes’ team, $195M in funding, and partnerships with industry leaders such as Provation Medical, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, and leading pharmaceutical companies to establish a new standard of care for the detection, and ultimately, treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

“I’m honored to be named to the PharmaVoice 100 and to be included among other leaders in the healthcare sector,” Ng said. “Our desire and relentless pursuit of a difference in healthcare disparities has taken us through an amazing journey thus far. To be recognized alongside some of these leaders is a distinct source of pride that our mission matters.”

PharmaVoice100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and evaluated by the PharmaVoice team. This year’s honorees include legacy leaders, tech wizards, innovators, disrupters, entrepreneurs, and DE&I champions.

“It is always an honor to showcase these inspiring individuals, whose leadership over the past 18 months has been more important than ever to make sure their teams, the patients they serve, and their organizations continue to excel at the highest levels possible,” said Taren Grom, PharmaVoice Editor in Chief Emeritus.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 — and Red Jacket honorees — have become one of the publication’s most anticipated features. PharmaVoice developed the only awards program in the industry to recognize individuals of all ages representing all sectors of the life-sciences industry — from academia to nonprofit organizations to big pharma to emerging biotech companies to technology companies to commercial organizations that provide molecule-to-market services in support of moving the needle to benefit patients around the world. The PharmaVoice 100 continues to contain a diverse mix of people across a range of disciplines — from the clinic to the C-suite — who are making meaningful contributions in their fields of influence.

To recognize these honorees and discuss the challenges faced across the life-sciences industry, join PharmaVoice on Sept. 15 for a free, full-day, virtual event. Virtual sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30p.m. ET and a virtual celebration for this year’s PharmaVoice 100 honorees, including the surprise reveal of the 2022 Red Jackets, will immediately follow from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register and find more details at the event website: 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Celebration: The Next Era of Leadership.

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The technology is also designed to potentially enhance colorectal cancer screenings. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease. Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. Nearly 13 million decision-makers across 24 competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 27 publications.

