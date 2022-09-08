KBRA Analytics Launches KBRA Premium: Unlimited Access to Insightful Ratings and Research

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA Analytics, a leader in data and information, today releases KBRA Premium, a subscription-based platform granting unlimited access to our industry-leading research, data, and analytical tools for U.S. ABS, CMBS, and RMBS. Subscribers gain exclusive access to KBRA’s proprietary platform, which includes:

Pre-sale reports

Surveillance reports and data

Custom analytical tools

Topical structured finance research

KBRA Premium embodies our dedication to bringing innovative products and solutions to our clients with high-quality tools and enhanced features to help them evaluate credit risk. “We continually strive to provide the investment community with the best products and resources needed to make informed investment decisions,” said KBRA Senior Managing Director Kate Kennedy, “and our new KBRA Premium platform delivers easy access to these analytical tools and our comprehensive rating and research reports.”

Contact us today at www.premium.kbra.com to discuss subscription details and pricing. To explore our ratings and research, visit www.kbra.com.

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics, LLC (KBRA Analytics) is our premier product platform for high quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation of deeper analysis and rapid discovery for users. KBRA Analytics is an affiliate of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA). KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada, and with credit rating affiliates registered in the EU and UK.

