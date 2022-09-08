KBRA Releases Research – Climate Change Challenges Life Insurers’ Mortality Assumptions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research that highlights the growing body of research on the health implications of climate change. Evolving regulatory disclosure frameworks are raising the bar on the level of transparency that life insurers must provide to the market about climate change impacts on their risk profile, and environmental, social, and governance-related considerations for life insurers not only reflect investment portfolios, but are expanding beyond assets to the liability side of the business. While the more immediate impacts of climate change are widely considered for property exposures of non-life insurers, there is a growing body of research detailing climate change’s potential negative impact on mortality and morbidity, a consideration which is gaining focus in the life sector.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Donna Halverstadt, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-3352



[email protected]

Carol Pierce, Senior Director



+1 (646) 731-3307



[email protected]

Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2407



[email protected]

Business Development





Tina Bukow, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2368



[email protected]