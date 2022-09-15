Kevin Farley joins Post Advisory Group as portfolio manager to support growing CLO and structured credit platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Post Advisory Group, the $15.6 billion AUM global high yield, senior loan and structured credit specialist investment team of Principal Global Investors®, announced today Kevin Farley has joined the firm as a portfolio manager for its CLO and structured credit platform. The addition of Farley to the team will further support the firm’s efforts to provide clients with investment strategies that deliver strong downside protection, relatively low volatility, and low correlations to many fixed income and other asset classes.

“At Post, we’re committed to providing a full suite of customized investment solutions to our clients. The addition of Kevin, with his expertise in structured credit investing, will further our capabilities and allow us to better serve our customers,” said Jeffrey Stroll, chief investment officer, Post Advisory Group. “Kevin has significant investing experience in the CLO asset class; the entire team is excited to bring this expertise in-house and is looking forward to working with him.”

Farley comes to Post Advisory Group with over 25 years of experience in financial markets, including over 20 years of experience in structured credit trading for both sell-side broker dealers as well as buy-side asset management and hedge funds. Most recently, he spent over 10 years trading CLOs at Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to his work at Wells Fargo, he was managing director, CLO/ABS trading at Citadel Securities and managing director, CLO/ABS trading and origination at Institutional Credit Partners. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Rutgers College.

Farley will join Jeffrey Stroll, David Kim and William Lemberg in managing the firm’s CLO and structured credit solutions. This includes the Post CLO Equity Master Fund, LP, which Post completed an oversubscribed capital raise for in March of this year, and the Post structured credit strategy to be launched later this year.

