Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for KIN-2787, an Investigational Pan-RAF Inhibitor

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Kinnate’s investigational pan-RAF inhibitor, KIN-2787, for treatment of patients with BRAF Class II or III alteration-positive and/or NRAS mutation-positive stage IIb to IV malignant melanoma that is metastatic or unresectable.

According to the FDA, Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need. A therapeutic candidate that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA to discuss the candidate’s development plan and, if relevant criteria are met, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

KIN-2787 is an orally available, potent and selective small molecule pan-RAF inhibitor being evaluated in KN-8701 (NCT04913285), an ongoing Phase 1 global clinical trial in patients with solid tumors harboring BRAF alterations or who have NRAS mutant melanoma. Unlike currently available treatments that target only Class I BRAF kinase mutations, Kinnate has designed KIN-2787 to target Class II and Class III BRAF alterations, where it has the potential to be a first-line targeted therapy, in addition to covering Class I BRAF alterations, and as a potential treatment for NRAS mutation-positive melanoma.

The company previously announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for KIN-2787 for the treatment of stage IIb-IV melanoma. An ODD is granted to investigational therapies addressing rare medical diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on expanding on the promise of targeted therapies for those battling cancer. The company is developing medicines for known oncogenic drivers where there are no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations of marketed cancer therapies, such as non-responsiveness or acquired and intrinsic resistance. Kinnate has two lead clinical programs being studied in solid tumors with RAF, NRAS and FGFR-driven alterations, and is rapidly progressing a pipeline of additional small molecule drug candidates as part of the Kinnate Discovery Engine. The company is driven by the urgency and knowledge that patients are waiting for new, effective cancer medicines. For more information, visit Kinnate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of our product candidates, including KIN-2787. and statements by our Chief Medical Officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Such expectations and projections may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors as described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as in our subsequent filings we make with the SEC. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason in the future.

Investor & Media Contact:

Priyanka Shah | [email protected] | +1-908-447-6134