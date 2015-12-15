KlayTicket Token (KTT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed KlayTicket Token (KTT) on September 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KTT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As an NFT platform that generates additional profits, KlayTicket supports all the features of NFT and provides the online/offline benefits through its own NFTs. Its native token KlayTicket Token (KTT) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing KlayTicket

The KlayTicket Project provides all stages from NFT production to minting and trading using blockchain technology and NFT characteristics. It’s a project to build a new KlayTicket Token (KTT)-based NFT ecosystem by developing and providing various services that NFT holders can use.

The ecosystem allows artists to create and distribute unique NFTs that fit their worldview and roadmap. Artists can earn sales revenue when minting, and they can receive royalties for every NFT trade. They can also make money by developing and distributing new products using NFT.

Investors (holders) can use various services provided by KlayTicket to conduct activities together with artists, including trading NFTs on their own marketplace, earning rewards by staking NFTs, communicating directly with artists through a social media channel that only NFT holders can participate in, expanding to P2E (Play-to-Earn) games with in-game NFT linkage (guild for NFT holders, events for NFT holders, etc.).

KlayTicket does various types of NFT projects including PFP(Profile Picture), membership, admission ticket, coupon, and donation.

The PFP projects are collectible and limited quantity for celebrities, influencers, musicians, IP owned companies. The membership projects are periodic NFT for membership-based services such as golf clubs and leisure. The ticket projects are NFT-ized tickets for concerts and festivals. The coupon projects are for the companies that issue coupons. Lastly, the donation NFT is a digital donation project for people who need help in society.

KlayTicket collaborates with partners in all processes to produce unique, high-quality NFTs, increase the value of NFTs through various channels, and support distribution at high prices in the NFT marketplace. It will continue to develop more NFT projects and their related services to connect other industries with its own blockchain technology.

About KTT Token

KTT is a cryptocurrency that supports Klaytn-based NFT projects to be used on the KlayTicket platform. The core value of KTT is from the power of the various NFTs that minted by KlayTicket. In addition to NFT minting, the usages of KTT are also extended to payment, DAO, staking rewards, and many others.

Based on Klaytn network, KTT has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 12% is provided for token sale, 10% will be used for development, another 10% will be used for marketing, 16% is distributed to partners, 7% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the rest 45% is allocated for mining.

The KTT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, investors who are interested in the KlayTicket investment can easily buy and sell KTT token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

