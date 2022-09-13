LBank Exchange Will List AssetMantle (MNTL) on September 13, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list AssetMantle (MNTL) on September 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MNTL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 13, 2022.

MNTL Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/136791_02651c8f74848bc4_001full.jpg

Redefining digital asset ownership, AssetMantle (MNTL) is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain. Its native token MNTL will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing AssetMantle

AssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain. The foundation of AssetMantle is built using the best-in-class core blockchain principles, and optimized for the next evolution of NFT economy.

The AssetMantle chain is specifically calibrated with features like verified NFT creators, customized NFT properties, in-built whitelisting features Trade-room, etc. As one of the top zones of the Cosmos Hub, AssetMantle leverages features like Tendermint Core for Consensus and a highly modular SDK framework.

In addition, with a highly economical network, AssetMantle provides one of the lowest fees compared to any popular network, of Zero Gas Transactions. It also supports extremely fast transactions nearing 7 seconds, which enables almost zero waiting time for fulfillment of orders of buy, sell, auction etc.

Furthermore, its interNFT Standard enables NFTs to be truly interchain can potentially enable NFTs to be transferred to other connected chains, thereby creating a larger shared market economy. And with high network security and leveraging the native token MNTL, AssetMantle provides the level of protection required for user’s assets.

There’re several products provided by AssetMantle focused on NFT ecosystem that can help it users up their game of digital asset ownership, including MantlePlace – Decentralised NFT Marketplace; MantleBuilder, No-Code Toolset to create your own customised Marketplaces; MantleWallet, a non-custodial blockchain wallet for AssetMantle chain; and MantleExplorer, a detailed blockchain explorer for the AssetMantle chain.

AssetMantle’s suite of products creates a distributed NFT Economy where users can create not only NFT collections but their own NFT marketplaces and storefronts.

About MNTL Token

MNTL is a governance and staking token that secures the MantleChain. It also supports MantlePlace (NFT marketplace) transactions: minting, trading, royalties, and fees. Initially, the token will also help bootstrap genesis creators, liquidity provision, and NFT minting and trading activities through retroactive rewards and airdrops.

The total supply of MNTL at genesis will be 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for MantleDrops, 30% is provided for community treasury, 35% goes into the foundation for ecosystem growth, protocol development and adoption, etc., 5% is allocated to the strategic partners, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The MNTL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 13, 2022, investors who are interested in the AssetMantle investment can easily buy and sell MNTL token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about MNTL Token:

Official Website: https://assetmantle.one

Telegram: https://t.me/assetmantlechat

Discord: https://discord.gg/BSdBQ4495d

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AssetMantle

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/assetmantle/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136791