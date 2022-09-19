LBank Weekly Listing Report, 19th September 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: GTG

Listing date: 19th September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.gtgold.io/

About:



GTGOLD project aims to create a GTGOLD Jewelry ecosystem that provides reliability and transparency by using innovative technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital code.

It transparently manages the stages from raw gold to processing, distribution, and sales with blockchain technology, and enables safe transactions after digitizing real assets based on the GT-Digital Asset Platform.

Project: SMC1

Listing date: 19th September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://semicon1.io/

About:



SEMICON1 aims to increase its market share in the semiconductor fabless field as quickly as possible.

In the field of fabless (semiconductor R&D method), the superiority of materials engineering along with differentiated production technology determines the success or failure of market share and business operation. In recent years, this trend is accelerating in the semiconductor industry, where nanotechnology has been introduced to enable faster integration and nanotechnology.

Project: BGW

Listing date: 19th September

Key words: Initial listing, TRC20

Official Website: https://bitbexgw.com/

About:



The value determination of the payment system of the future real economy has opened people’s eyes to a decentralized world with blockchain technology.

It raises new questions about the centralized current monetary system as a whole. In recent years, all members of society are considered important about the safe profitability of assets, emphasizing data stability and fast payment systems through various methods of payment systems. To overcome these limitations, the BITBEX GRAND WIN (BGW) Platform was developed, and the core of this project, Project Default Guarantee (PDG), was jointly developed based on PDS issued by global financial company YOUA Group HK. Therefore, through the PDG program, it functions as a payment method for the real economy through a stable platform of the payment system.

Project: NEBTC

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://nemetaglobal.com/

About:

NewBit, or NEBTC, is a utility token that is used to pay fees in the D.Volt ecosystem – NFT marketplace, DeFi platform, Metaverse, and payment gateway.

D.Volt Wallet users can either use the wallet for free or run a node by staking NewBit coins so they can get rewards from NEBTC Network. NewBit provides a range of benefits and incentives to D.Volt Wallet users who run a node.

Project: BRC

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://bridgecoin.pro/#/

About:

BridgeCoin means a bridge in the metaverse field, the basic payment that connects all metaverse worlds. BRC is a product based on top blockchain technology. It is a complete ecosystem. Its ecosystem includes cryptocurrency, NFT, Defi, Dapp, chain games, social networking, public chains, etc. For chain-related trend content, you can see the shadow of BRC, and the main service field (focus) of BRC is the basic payment in the field of Metaverse and the provision of public chain and ecological resources for chain games (belonging to the entertainment field of the Metaverse).

Project: FLIX

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://flipcorp.io/

About:

FLIX token is a project that converts value to NFT based on the real estate investment evaluation system and builds a diverse global real estate crowd-type REITs funding as a platform ecosystem. In order to provide a direct transaction environment between users for real estate rights and value investment and to provide easy and convenient access to various real estate investment products, the main members of the foundation are members with high real estate transaction experience and practical competency, allowing the real estate investment pool market to be flexible. The NFT market of real estate REITs is being expanded and developed to establish a brokerage system based on NFT based on real estate value and competitiveness by creating a direct investment brokerage environment.

Project: NVIR

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Listed on uniswap, BKEX，LP 300K, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.nvirworld.com/

About:

NvirWorld was started with the idea of a new digital realm envisioned by all, in which “everything enjoyable is profitable”, where everything users deeply hope for can be actualized in reality. Aiming to solve the most prominent issues of most NFT, DeFi, Metaverse platforms, NvirWorld’s founders believe that many of these shortcomings emerge from a failure to truly consider the needs of the user. NvirWorld veritably co-exists with users all throughout, aiming to not only generate profit but to share and divide it with those who activate its ecosystem; to operate towards a user-powered, community-based format, with a focus on CSR (corporate social responsibility) featuring donation campaigns for positive environmental and social causes around the world.

Project: STLE

Listing date: 21st September

Key words: Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://stlenft.com/

About:

The Saint Linne NFT platform consists of 7 business areas: Gallery, Academy, Goods Shop, Brand Licensing, Friends Cafe, Avatar Market, and Avatar Broadcasting.

In addition, by building a user-created NFT platform, anyone can issue and sell NFTs on their creations.

Project: FRZW

Listing date: 21st September

Key words: Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://frzswap.com/

About:

FRZW token on Binance Smart Chain. FRZW token is the token that will power the FRZ Solar System ecosystem. FRZSWAP DEX cryptocurrency exchange. FRZ Solar System will also develop and launch its own DEX exchange to provide users with the ability to perform peer-to-peer transactions without central authorities and avoid the risks of the loss of funds because of third parties actions.

Project: GTON

Listing date: 22ed September

Key words: Listed on sushiwap, uniswap, quickswap, spookyswap, Mainnet

Official Website: https://gton.capital

About:

GTON Capital is building infrastructure to advance digital capital markets by combining cutting edge achievements of #Web3 technologies. The rollups, stablecoins and staking protocols.

Project: PRIMEZTOKEN

Listing date: 23rd September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://primez.io/

About:

Japanese Culture toward the World.

Primez is proud to present the unique Japanese aesthetic world content from the Primez NFT platform to Japan and the world.

Japanese content is highly acclaimed worldwide, ranging from traditional art to animation, games, music, contemporary art, and sports.

Primez focuses on these Japanese contents and mint NFTs of them to protect and enhance the value of these creators. Primez will create a new economic sphere not only in the Japanese market, but also in the U.S. and Asia.

PrimezToken (PRIMEZTOKEN) can be used on the Primez NFT platform. PRIMEZTOKEN can be used not only to purchase NFTs, but also as tickets to events and as support points for artists and celebrities. Widespread use will improve the liquidity and credibility of the new PRIMEZTOKEN crypto asset.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 13th September to 18th September, 2022

Name: SOLAS

Weekly gain: 600%

Official Website: https://solashc.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/solas/usdt

Name: MMAI

Weekly gain: 5%

Official Website: https://www.metamonkey.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mmai/usdt

Name: STSR

Weekly gain: 11100%

Official Website: http://satelstar.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stsr/usdt

Name: SWEAT

Weekly gain:390%

Official Website: https://sweateconomy.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sweat/usdt

Name: XPOP

Weekly gain: 82%

Official Website: https://www.xpop.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xpop/usdt

Name: MNTL

Official Website: https://assetmantle.one/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mntl/usdt

Name: RBTR

Official Website: https://rbtr.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rbtr/usdt

Name: ARIX

Official Website: https://arix.exchange/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/arix/usdt

Name: GAND

Official Website: https://www.gandercoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gand/usdt

Name: XRD

Official Website: https://www.radixdlt.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xrd/usdt

Name: MBH

Official Website: https://www.marbleheroes.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mbh/usdt

