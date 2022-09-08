Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces September 9th Investor Call Access Details

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“LREO”) today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site instructions for accessing its quarterly investor conference call, which will be held on September 9th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Investors who hold LREO’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029, prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts are invited to join the investor call.

A recording of the investor call will be posted to LREO’s secure investor site within 24 hours of the call. Please join the event five minutes prior to scheduled start time.

For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

Kelly Kimberly



FGS Global



713.822.7538



[email protected]