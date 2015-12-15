Leuko Raises $5 Million Series A to Validate and Bring to Market Its Noninvasive White Blood Cell Monitoring Technology for Cancer Patients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leuko, an MIT startup developing PointCheckTM, the first solution that enables at-home noninvasive white blood cell (WBC) monitoring, today announced a first closing of $5 million for their Series A round. The new funding, from HTH VC, Good Growth Capital, IAG Capital Partners, Nina Capital, and angel investors, will accelerate Leuko’s clinical trials to obtain regulatory approval in collaboration with leading cancer centers, including Boston Medical Center and MD Anderson in the USA, and Dexeus and Hospital 12 de Octubre in Europe. Leuko will also continue to pursue its go-to-market and partnership activities with healthcare providers, medical device distributors and pharmaceutical companies.

“Low WBC levels is one of the most common as well as most devastating and costliest side effects of cancer chemotherapy. Clinical data indicates that as many as one out of every six chemotherapy patients suffer life-threatening infections and hospital readmissions directly linked to low WBCs,” said Leuko co-founder and CEO Dr. Carlos Castro-Gonzalez. “At Leuko, we are working on a solution to help patients and providers prevent these hospital readmissions and improve clinical outcomes, by remotely monitoring WBC levels before infections ensue.”

With Leuko, patients simply place their finger onto an internet connected PointCheckTM device for just 1 minute a day. The device measures WBC levels without a blood sample draw. The data is sent to the patient’s care team, which can triage findings to help patients receive appropriate, preventive treatments under the direction of their clinician. The technology has demonstrated excellent diagnostic accuracy and home usability in recent peer-reviewed studies.

“We are excited to support Leuko as they scale and bring this clinically validated solution to the millions of patients who can live healthier lives through an increased monitoring of their weakened immune system,” said Michele Gaiotto, CEO of HTH VC, who leads the Company Series A. “We believe that Leuko is building a strong team and technology platform and are honored to support its worthy mission.”

Amy Salzhauer, Managing Partner of Good Growth Capital, who led the Company Series Seed, said “We continue to be impressed by the potential value delivered by the PointCheckTM platform, which has been achieved by integrating proprietary remote monitoring technology in a product that can be used by unsupervised patients at home.”

Leuko is a startup spun out from MIT and the Madrid M+Vision Consortium and founded by Carlos Castro-Gonzalez, Ian Butterworth, Aurelien Bourquard, and Alvaro Sanchez-Ferro. They are developing a platform technology, PointCheckTM, that combines optics and AI to make noninvasive blood testing easier, faster and more accessible than state-of-the art solutions. For its first application, Leuko aims to improve clinical outcomes for >2M cancer chemotherapy patients a year, reduce their chemotherapy-related hospital readmissions by 50% and save >$6B annually in healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://leuko.com/ or follow us on Twitter @leuko.

HTH is a full-fledged investment and advisory company investing alongside bright innovators dedicated to improving humans’ health. Born in 2020, HTH complements ZCube-Zambon Research Venture scouting and investing activities with direct participation in early-stage deep tech startups dedicated to improving human lives.

Good Growth Capital is a majority women and minority-managed early-stage venture capital firm that funds transformative start-ups in sectors including biomed tech, green tech and data sciences. Good Growth Capital and its funds meet both ESG and UNSDG impact goals.

