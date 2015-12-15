Lithium SAFE Battery Safety Workshop Announces Agenda and Panelists for November Conference

Hosted by Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt, battery industry experts to convene November 1 – 3 in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt International announce the agenda and panelists for the first Lithium SAFE Workshop, taking place November 1-3, 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina. The event will bring together top experts in the lithium-ion battery industry to discuss the challenges and solutions surrounding battery safety.

With the goal of fostering an open dialogue on battery safety, the agenda will combine company perspectives on safety with panel discussions on the safety problem, approaches to solve it, and how testing and certification can be used to ensure public safety. Featuring various perspectives and deep discussions, the conference aims to focus dialogue on improving the industry, which will, in turn, grow the battery industry.

“Every time a hoverboard, e-bike or consumer electronic device catches fire, people delay their conversion from ICE to EV, from utility power to solar and storage,” says Dr. Brian Morin, co-founder and CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group. “Finding solutions to prevent battery fires is increasingly important, and by partnering with NAATBatt for this conference, we hope to foster collaboration and ultimately improve the industry.”

The Lithium SAFE Workshop spans three days, which include technical presentations, focused panel discussions and company perspectives.

Workshop Day #1: The Problem – A review of battery safety events, recalls, and the impact they have on the industry

Workshop Day #2: The Solutions – A look at safety event mitigation techniques and cutting-edge technology solutions

Workshop Day #3: Standards & Certifications – A perspective on test standards and certifications to ensure battery safety

Speakers and panelists include industry experts, such as:

John Warner, Chief Customer Officer, American Battery Solutions

John Copeland, CTO & Co-Founder, Energy Assurance

Eric Darcy, Battery Discipline Lead, NASA JSC

Mujeeb Ijaz, Chief Executive Officer, Our Next Energy

Hsin Wang, Distinguished R&D Staff, Oak Ridge National Lab

Chris Turner, Chief Technology Officer, Inventus Power

Ionel Stefan, Chief Technology Officer, Amprius

Paul Charles, CEO, President & Co-Founder, American Battery Factory

Jim Kaschmitter, CEO, Spectra Power

Joe Troutman, Director Government Affairs, Forge Nano

Rob Anstey, CEO, Graphenix Development

Jason Brandi, Director of Product Development, Kulr Technology

Brad Willard, Engineering Manager & Battery SME, Zebra Technologies

Mike Pendleton, General Manager, Element

Nick Warner, Co-Founder, Principal, Energy Response Group

Dr. Brian Morin, CEO & Co-Founder, Soteria Battery Innovation Group

Peter Hughes, Lead Principal Engineer, Kulr Technology

Cell manufacturers, material suppliers, OEMs, battery engineers, and other members of the battery supply chain are invited to attend the workshop. The registration fee is $699 for NAATBatt and Soteria Consortium Members and $799 for non-members. Registration includes event attendance, participation and meals during the conference, held at the Hyatt Regency Greenville. Registration is open at www.lithiumsafe.net/.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc. is an advanced technology development and licensing company that has formed a consortium to promote a light, safe, and cost-effective architecture for lithium-ion batteries. Soteria’s patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway, isolating short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function after damage. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and Carl Hu, and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

About NAATBatt International

NAATBatt International (“NAATBatt”) promotes the development and commercialization of electrochemical energy storage technology and the revitalization of advanced battery manufacturing in North America. Founded in 2008 at the suggestion of then Senator Barack Obama, NAATBatt is a not-for-profit trade association of companies, associations and research institutions. To learn more, visit naatbatt.org.

