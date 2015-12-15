Logicalis UK&I officially named a 2022 UK’s Best Workplace™ in Tech

Logicalis UK&I’s supportive and collaborative environment is just one of the reasons why its employees believe it is a great place to work

London, UK, 30th September 2022: Logicalis UK&I, an IT solutions and managed service provider, announces it has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech, 2022. The list was launched by Great Place to Work® UK, ranking Logicalis UK&I 59 out of 67 medium-sized organisations.

On this announcement, Tina Nicolas, HR Director, Logicalis UK&I comments: “We have worked hard to create a comfortable, encouraging space for our employees. Our positive work environment has ensured we have been able to maintain and strengthen our tech partnerships. Logicalis UK&I’s focus on innovation and collaboration has allowed us to create outstanding solutions using our partnerships, providing our customers with the very best services.”

Logicalis UK&I has a long-standing relationship with IBM as a Premier Platinum Partner, an Expert Partner, and by providing Intelligent Enterprise Solutions for Smarter Computing Powered by IBM. It is a NetApp Star Partner with Support and Professional services capabilities. Logicalis UK&I use this partnership to maximise the value its customers realise from the adoption of NetApp Enterprise Storage, Cloud Integration, Flexpod and Data Fabric. Finally, through its recent acquisition of Q Associates, Logicalis UK&I is a Gold Partner of Dell Technologies, expanding its portfolio in Servers, Storage, Software-define Infrastructure and HPC.

This recognition highlights how Logicalis UK&I is a workplace focused on customer satisfaction and ensuring employees can reach their full potential. Its positive work environment prioritises the wellbeing and work-life balance of its staff. The recognition also emphasises Logicalis UK&I’s passion for innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry.

One employee at Logicalis UK&I commented in the survey on why they believed the company is a Great Place to Work®: “There is a sense of we’re all in this together, more than I’ve felt at other companies I’ve worked at. We all want to deliver and excel in what we do – and we are striving to do this, heading in the same direction.”

On this achievement, Mark Benson, Chief Technology Officer, Logicalis UK&I says: “At Logicalis UK&I, we emphasise creating collaborative workplace, and ensure all employees have the right tools to succeed. We see sharing and instilling our mission of creating the technology of the future as a crucial aspect of creating a compelling and engaging workplace.”

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains: “Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces™ in Tech that the UK has ever recognised.

These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences, and better ways of doing things and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth.

A huge congratulations to Logicalis UK&I for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

